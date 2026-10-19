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ISL: NorthEast United Cruise to 4-1 victory over Kerala Blasters in Guwahati

Highlanders kept track of every Blasters foray to maintain their advantage until the final whistle.

Updated on: Oct 19, 2026, 08:06:08 IST
By HT Sports Desk
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NorthEast United FC rode on a brace from Alaaeddine Ajaraie (15’, 70’) to beat Kerala Blasters FC 4-1 in an Indian Super League encounter at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Guwahati, on Sunday. The Highlanders, who also had Antonio Moyano (45+4’) and debutant Aman CK (82’) on the scoresheet, climbed to the summit of the League table with what was their second win on the spin.

NorthEast United defeated Kerala Blasters on Sunday night.
NorthEast United defeated Kerala Blasters on Sunday night.

Juan Pedro Benali’s side broke the deadlock in the 15th minute, as Eneko Satrustegui’s needled pass found Ajaraie through on goal. The Moroccan made no mistake, rounding Arsh Anwer in the Kerala goal before slotting home without fuss. The Highlanders continued to threaten, with Arsh denying Jithin a second goal in as many games by pushing his header off target to keep his side in the contest.

The Blasters looked to respond through striker Andre Green, whose effort in the 38th minute was blocked by Satrustegui. Only moments later, defender Amey Ranawade’s attempt to convert Adrian Luna’s cross went in vain as his effort failed to test Gurmeet Singh in the NorthEast United goal.

The hosts capitalised on their attacking momentum deep into first-half stoppage time, as Antonio Moyano doubled the advantage. Ajaraie, whose initial shot was blocked by Hormipam Ruivah, recovered possession and slipped the Spaniard into space before the midfielder’s effort found the back of the net.

Benali’s men restored their two-goal cushion soon after, when Ajaraie scored his second of the evening, capitalising on a poor clearance from Korou. The striker’s curling effort from the edge of the box was met by Arsh, but it wasn’t enough to keep it off target. Ajaraie was subsequently substituted alongside Jithin, with Nikola and Aman CK coming on for the Highlanders. Kerala Blasters made changes of their own, bringing on Mohammed Sanan to replace Vibin Mohanan.

NorthEast United put the result beyond doubt when Aman scored their fourth and final goal soon after, converting a pass from Macarton to make it 4-1. Despite their best attempts to reduce the deficit, the

Highlanders kept track of every Blasters foray to maintain their advantage until the final whistle.

 
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HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

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