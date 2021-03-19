Home / Sports / Football / 'It is a disgrace': Lloris disappointed after Tottenham's Europa League exit
'It is a disgrace': Lloris disappointed after Tottenham's Europa League exit

Spurs were favourites to reach the quarter-finals after securing a 2-0 lead from the first leg in London but Zagreb stormed back with a sensational hat-trick from Mislav Orsic to claim a 3-2 aggregate victory.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Hugo Lloris gestures after Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic scores his side's opening goal during the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Dinamo Zagreb and Tottenham Hotspur.(AP)

March 19 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said their shock Europa League exit after Thursday's 3-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb was a "disgrace" and reflected deeper issues at the club.

Manager Jose Mourinho accused his players of lacking professionalism after the defeat and Lloris echoed his comments.

"I think we are more than disappointed, it is a disgrace," Lloris said. "I hope everyone in the changing room feels responsible.

"The taste of defeat is more than painful. We are a club full of ambition, I just think at the moment it is a reflection of what is going on in the club.

"We have a lack of basics, fundamentals, our performances are just in relation of that. Mentally we should be stronger, more competitive."

The France goalkeeper said Tottenham, who were also heavily criticised for a poor performance in Sunday's north London derby loss at Arsenal, had underestimated the Croatian champions.

"When you are not ready at this level, you pay," he added. "There is quality everywhere and if you don't respect the opponent they can punish you, that's what happened."

Tottenham, who are eighth in the Premier League, visit Aston Villa on Sunday.

