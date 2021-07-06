Euro 2020 Live Score, Italy vs Spain semifinal: Big call - Spain drop Morata against Italy

Euro 2020 Semifinal Live Score, Italy vs Spain: So far, Italy have won all their games in Euro 2020. Roberto Mancini's side remained unbeaten in the group stages, and then defeated Austria 2-1 and Belgium 2-1 to reach the semifinals. But can they go past Luis Enrique's Spain to reach the finals? Spain started off slow, drawing their first two games but have peaked at the right time. They would be eager to book a spot in the finals after all the criticism Enrique has faced throughout this campaign.





