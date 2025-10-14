Japan wipe out 0-2 deficit to shake up football world, beat Brazil for the first time in 14 attempts

Japan pulled off a stunning 3-2 comeback win over Brazil in a high-profile friendly in Tokyo on Tuesday, marking their first-ever victory over the five-time world champions in 14 attempts. Roared on by a crowd of nearly 45,000 at the National Stadium, Hajime Moriyasu's side overturned a 0-2 halftime deficit to leave Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil shell-shocked. Japan's Ritsu Doan celebrates his team's victory at the end of the international football friendly match between against Brazil at the Tokyo stadium in Chofu(AFP)

Goals from Luiz Henrique and Gabriel Martinelli gave Brazil control in the opening 45 minutes, capping a dominant first half just four days after their 5-0 demolition of South Korea in Seoul. But Japan flipped the script after the break, with Takumi Minamino, Keito Nakamura, and Ayase Ueda scoring in a whirlwind second-half performance.

While the victory sparked wild celebrations in the stands, Moriyasu was quick to strike a note of caution.

"I want the players to celebrate this result but strong teams will pay us more attention from now on," he said. "Beating top teams like Brazil in official competitions requires progress and caution, and I want the players to build on the confidence they have got from today's result."

Japan, who have never progressed beyond the Round of 16 at a World Cup, are targeting the title at the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Having beaten Germany and Spain in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, the win over Brazil adds another statement result to their growing resume.

"Beating Brazil can have a big impact on us going into the World Cup," said Nakamura. "We still have games to play in November and March and we want to keep this going."

Despite the result, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti used the match to experiment with his line-up. Goalscorers Estevao and Rodrygo, along with Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha, started on the bench as Martinelli and Henrique joined Vinicius Junior in the front three.

Henrique opened the scoring with a composed finish after a slick passing move, and Martinelli doubled the lead with a powerful strike from a Lucas Paqueta assist.

Japan began their fightback seven minutes into the second half when Minamino punished a sloppy clearance from Fabricio Bruno. The equaliser came through Nakamura, whose effort deflected off Bruno and past goalkeeper Hugo Souza. Moments later, Ueda thundered in a header after hitting the crossbar minutes earlier.

"It was a friendly but it's not easy to beat Brazil," said Moriyasu. "Our players worked hard and we are trying every day to improve the level of the team. The players work for the team and for the country and they showed that today."

Ancelotti, reflecting on the collapse, admitted his side lost composure after the first setback.

"We need to learn from the mistakes we made in the second half," he said. "I think the biggest problem was not having a good reaction to the first mistake."

Japan were without several key players, including Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma and Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo, making the win even more impressive.