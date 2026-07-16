Jude Bellingham caught slapping Argentina's Barco as England star loses cool after World Cup heartbreak – Watch video

Jude Bellingham found himself at the centre of controversy after England crashed out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 defeat to Argentina. The midfielder appeared to lose his composure after the final whistle was blown. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Bellingham can be seen slapping Argentina's Valentin Barco on the head as the defending champions celebrated their victory.

Jude Bellingham was caught on camera, slapping Valentin Barco (image enhanced by ai). (X)

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Bellingham was standing alone on the pitch as players and staff from the Argentina bench rushed on to celebrate. After being consoled by an Argentine player, several others gathered around him, with Barco among those celebrating nearby.

Also Read: Lionel Messi fires back at critics after Argentina's dramatic win over England: 'People would've talked nonsense'

In the video, the Real Madrid star can be seen walking towards the Argentina players before appearing to slap Barco on the head. Barco immediately responded by pushing Bellingham, triggering a heated verbal exchange. Several players, including Nicolas Otamendi, quickly stepped in to separate the pair.

Full video of Jude Bellingham's altercation with Valentin Barco:

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{{^usCountry}} England took the lead in the 55th minute. The move began deep inside their own half as Lisandro Martinez's clearance fell to Declan Rice, who picked out Morgan Rogers. The winger then delivered a sensational cross, which Anthony Gordon swept home to make it 1-0. Djed Spence then denied Giuliano Simeone with a last-ditch tackle, while Jordan Pickford produced a fine save to keep out Nico Gonzalez's header as Argentina piled on the pressure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} England took the lead in the 55th minute. The move began deep inside their own half as Lisandro Martinez's clearance fell to Declan Rice, who picked out Morgan Rogers. The winger then delivered a sensational cross, which Anthony Gordon swept home to make it 1-0. Djed Spence then denied Giuliano Simeone with a last-ditch tackle, while Jordan Pickford produced a fine save to keep out Nico Gonzalez's header as Argentina piled on the pressure. {{/usCountry}}

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Alexis Mac Allister came agonisingly close to equalising when his header struck the inside of the left post. Finally, with five minutes of normal time remaining, Lionel Messi picked out Enzo Fernandez 25 yards from goal. The midfielder curled a superb long-range effort beyond Pickford to make it 1-1. Seven minutes later, in stoppage time, Messi recycled the attack before delivering a teasing cross into the box. Lautaro Martínez rose highest to head home the winner.

Bellingham also had a heated exchange with Messi during the match. Speaking after the final whistle, he addressed the incident involving the Argentina captain.

"[We were] discussing a foul, actually," he said. "But it was nothing bad. I'm sure everyone will do their thing and make it a big deal. But no, it was nothing really. I thought there was a foul earlier and he said, 'Well, what about the one on me?' and I was kind of saying, 'You're strong enough to take it,' you know what I mean?

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"It's a privilege to play against Messi. There was nothing against him. I'm obviously on the losing side, which hurts a lot, but it's a privilege to go against him," he added.