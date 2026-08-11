Julian Alvarez tells Atletico Madrid ‘count me out’ as Barcelona transfer push intensifies: Report

Julian Alvarez has emerged as one of the biggest transfer sagas of the ongoing window, with FC Barcelona still holding out some hope of signing the Argentine striker. However, Atletico Madrid remain firm on their stance and are determined to keep him at the club for the upcoming season.

Julian Alvarez has made it clear that he wants to leave Atletico Madrid. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

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Alvarez had already indicated during the World Cup that he wants to leave Atletico, but the Madrid-based club have repeatedly made it clear that they have no intention of letting him go. Atletico are also demanding that any interested club trigger his massive release clause, which is reportedly worth more than $500 million.

Barcelona have made multiple attempts to sign the 27-year-old, but their proposals have been rejected. Reports have also suggested that Alvarez is keen on a move to the Catalan giants. Real Madrid had also submitted a proposal for the Argentine, but Atletico turned it down, prompting the Spanish giants to end their pursuit.

Despite Atletico Madrid’s firm stance, Alvarez appears determined to push for a move to Barcelona. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Argentine striker is going “all in” to secure his transfer to the Catalan giants.

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{{^usCountry}} Alvarez returned to Atletico’s training ground on Tuesday but was reportedly left frustrated after he could not speak to Diego Simeone or the club’s CEO, with both absent at the time. The report claims the striker “exploded” and made his position clear to those at the training ground, telling them: “Count me out.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alvarez returned to Atletico’s training ground on Tuesday but was reportedly left frustrated after he could not speak to Diego Simeone or the club’s CEO, with both absent at the time. The report claims the striker “exploded” and made his position clear to those at the training ground, telling them: “Count me out.” {{/usCountry}}

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Alvarez is now expected to reiterate his desire to leave when Simeone returns from Ibiza on Wednesday and takes charge of training. The Argentine reportedly wants to make it clear to his coach that he remains determined to join Barcelona.

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The 27-year-old also believes Atletico had promised him in February that he would be allowed to leave the club this summer, adding another layer to the ongoing transfer saga.

Last month, Atletico filed a complaint to FIFA over Barcelona allegedly tapping up Alvarez.

Simeone reveals Atletico's decision

Atletico Madrid manager Simeone, recently, has reiterated the club’s stance on Alvarez, insisting there is no ambiguity over the Argentine striker’s situation amid continued speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona. Simeone backed the club’s decision while praising Alvarez’s contribution and making it clear that Atletico remain keen to have him as part of their plans.

"I think the situation is very clear. The club has made a decision that (CEO) Miguel Angel (Gil Marin) has explained very well," Simeone told reporters ahead of a pre-season friendly against Manchester City in Seoul.

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"From a sporting perspective, we're very happy to have a footballer like Julian... We will help him continue to grow, continue to improve and continue delivering the best -- which has been a tremendous amount -- that he has given us over the last two years," he added.