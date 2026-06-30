Jurgen Klopp reacts to Germany job speculation after shock World Cup exit

Julian Nagelsmann’s side crashed out of the FIFA World Cup on Monday morning after a shock penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay. Their toothless showing against the South American side, ranked 31 places below them in FIFA international rankings, has cranked up the heat on the 38-year-old tactician.

Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull and TV pundit, Jurgen Klopp (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Despite Nagelsmann being contracted until 2028, former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, appearing as a pundit for German broadcaster Magenta TV, was asked directly whether he would consider stepping back into the dugout to rescue his country.

But Klopp, who is currently the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull, was quick to shut down the speculation.

ALSO READ: Matheus Cunha fires back at Japan star who questioned Neymar and Brazil with five-word comeback after Round of 32 win

“I understand that when the national coach position is discussed, my name is mentioned in some form. But it's not the moment to really talk about it. There's nothing to say about it. I have a job that I enjoy very much. As far as I know, it's not a part-time job."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As for Germany's struggles to break down Paraguay's stubborn low block, which was happy to defend in their own third against the Europeans for large spells, Klopp was more keen to highlight it as a grassroots issue and not a fault of Nagelsmann’s. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As for Germany's struggles to break down Paraguay's stubborn low block, which was happy to defend in their own third against the Europeans for large spells, Klopp was more keen to highlight it as a grassroots issue and not a fault of Nagelsmann’s. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"We can talk about the DFB. We absolutely have to change a few things. We can start with the U-10s and wait a few years to see what the results are."

The lack of a cutting edge in attack has plagued Germany for more than a decade now, ever since legendary striker Miroslav Klose’s retirement. Die Mannschaft have struggled to develop clinical goalscorers in the mould of Klose, and that is where they have fallen short this summer — Kai Havertz and Deniz Undav, despite flashes of promise, are simply not at the level of, say, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, who have each spearheaded their respective teams’ World Cup campaigns.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Klopp also urged calm, adding: "We all know how well these guys can play, but they didn't bring that to the pitch. In three months, we'll be raving about [Florian] Wirtz and [Jamal] Musiala again about how great they are, but not now. Paraguay had the opportunity to achieve something, Germany was under pressure to achieve something. Everyone in the stadium thought: Now they'll turn it around! But we didn't. We let them off the hook.”