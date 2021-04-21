Juventus President Agnelli says Super League project going ahead - paper

The Super League project is going ahead and has a 100% chance of being a success despite the six English Premier League clubs quitting, Juventus President Andrea Agnelli said in an interview with an Italian daily published on Wednesday.

The interview was carried out before a meeting by the Super League late on Tuesday.

"There is a blood pact among our clubs, we will press ahead," Agnelli told newspaper la Repubblica when asked whether the Super League was sinking after some clubs had decided to leave only 48 hours after the breakaway plan was launched.

Agnelli added that the project still had "a 100% chance of being a success".

He said the new group was not a "menace" to national championships but the clubs that are part of it had "full willingness" to continue taking part in them.

Italy's Serie A Champions Juventus is one of the 12 teams who have proposed forming a new European Super League. Agnelli was a key figure in the move and has been named vice-chairman of the breakaway group.

Agnelli also said the Super League had written letters to both European soccer's governing body UEFA and World soccer regulator FIFA, hoping to open negotiations with them.

Asked whether the Super League was open to compromise, Agnelli added that should UEFA "make a proposal, we will assess it."