Harry Kane's hat-trick gave Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich a 3-0 victory over holders Stuttgart to win the German Cup in Berlin on Saturday.

Kane hat-trick seals double as Bayern claim 21st German Cup

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The hat-trick brought Kane's goal tally to a stunning 61 in all competitions this season, while ending a six-year drought in the competition for the Bavarian giants.

Victory sealed a 14th league and cup double for Bayern and 21st cup success, while ending their longest drought in the competition this century.

The England captain's first strike was set up by Michael Olise from the right, who now boasts an incredible 30 assists in all competitions this season.

Left winger Luis Diaz helped create the second and Kane added a penalty in stoppage time to complete a second-half hat-trick.

The double once again highlighted Bayern's incredible dominance of German football.

No other club has achieved the double more than once.

This was the third time that Stuttgart were forced to watch on as Bayern celebrated this season.

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{{^usCountry}} Bayern beat Stuttgart in the season-opening Super Cup and also secured the Bundesliga title with a big win over the Swabians in Munich in April. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bayern beat Stuttgart in the season-opening Super Cup and also secured the Bundesliga title with a big win over the Swabians in Munich in April. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Coming into Saturday's match, Bayern had already beaten their opponents three times this season with a combined goal tally of 11-3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coming into Saturday's match, Bayern had already beaten their opponents three times this season with a combined goal tally of 11-3. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yet Stuttgart edged the first half, frequently troubling Bayern on the counter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet Stuttgart edged the first half, frequently troubling Bayern on the counter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Stuttgart's Maximilian Mittelstaedt and Chris Fuehrich, both left out of Germany's World Cup squad, were particularly impressive going forwards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stuttgart's Maximilian Mittelstaedt and Chris Fuehrich, both left out of Germany's World Cup squad, were particularly impressive going forwards. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kane's only chance of the opening half came in the 21st minute when he headed a cross well over the bar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kane's only chance of the opening half came in the 21st minute when he headed a cross well over the bar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Early in the second-half, Bayern made Stuttgart pay for their failure to convert their first-half chances when Olise set up Kane's opener. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Early in the second-half, Bayern made Stuttgart pay for their failure to convert their first-half chances when Olise set up Kane's opener. {{/usCountry}}

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The France winger tore down the right and delivered a low-flying cross perfectly to Kane, who leapt forward and headed in from close range.

Moments later, Bayern scuffed a golden chance to go two up when Konrad Laimer blasted a rebound well over the bar with Stuttgart's Alexander Nuebel on the ground and the goal unguarded.

With 10 minutes remaining, Kane made sure of things, collecting a Diaz pass on the spin and blasting a low shot into the bottom corner.

Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller handled in the box in stoppage time, bringing Kane to the spot. The striker converted nervelessly to complete an incredible season at the club.

dwi/bc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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