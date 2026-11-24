NorthEast United FC played out a 1-1 draw against Sporting Club Delhi in their Indian Super League (ISL) fixture at the Khuman Lampak Stadium here on Tuesday.

The home team started on the front foot, forcing two corner kicks within the first two minutes, but it was SC Delhi that struck first. (ISL Media) more less

The first-ever MG ISL match in Imphal was a dramatic affair, with a sold-out crowd witnessing two high-quality goals, while both teams also had a goal disallowed in the second half.

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Mohammed Aimen (6th) gave SC Delhi an early lead with a sumptuous strike, while the Highlanders' equaliser came through Antonio Moyano (28th) after a slick attacking move.

The home team started on the front foot, forcing two corner kicks within the first two minutes, but it was SC Delhi that struck first.

Aimen scored a sensational opening goal, receiving the ball down the left flank, cutting inside the penalty box and unleashing a beautifully curled effort into the top corner, beyond the reach of Gurmeet.

NorthEast United hit back close to the half-hour mark as Moyano displayed exquisite ball control, bringing under control a deftly lobbed pass from Nikhil Barla. Escaping the Delhi backline, the Spaniard cut inside before firing a low shot past Nora Fernandes at the near post.

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{{^usCountry}} With the scores level at half-time, there was drama in the 55th minute when Lalrinliana Hnamte's goal was ruled out. Rodriguinho's mazy run ended with him going to ground after being blocked by Eneko Satrustegui, but Hnamte was alert to the loose ball and slotted it home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the scores level at half-time, there was drama in the 55th minute when Lalrinliana Hnamte's goal was ruled out. Rodriguinho's mazy run ended with him going to ground after being blocked by Eneko Satrustegui, but Hnamte was alert to the loose ball and slotted it home. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the goal was disallowed after Hnamte was ruled offside.

In the 77th minute, Alaaeddine Ajaraie thought he had scored a screamer from distance to put NorthEast in front, only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul in the build-up involving Macarton Louis Nickson.

The home crowd was in full voice towards the end as NorthEast piled on the pressure, with Ajaraie involved in creating further chances, but SC Delhi managed to hold firm in defence.

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The result kept NorthEast in third place with 12 points from seven matches, while SC Delhi remained fourth with nine points.