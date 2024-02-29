Kylian Mbappe denies Real Madrid transfer agreement in bombshell development: Report

Kylian Mbappe's contract with PSG comes to an end after this season, and the 2018 World Cup winner is expected to join Real Madrid. The PSG hierarchy tried their best to get Mbappe to sign on a new contract, but the Frenchman is adamant for a move out of the French capital. Kylian Mbappe arrives to attend a state dinner organised by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.(REUTERS)

Recently, French president Emmanuel Macron invited Mbappe and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi for dinner at the Elysee Palace. There were many other sports personalities present too, and Mbappe was reportedly asked about the prospect of him joining Madrid. According to RMC Sport, he reportedly denied that the deal to Madrid has been finalised.

If it is true, then this could mean that we could see another transfer war soon, as Liverpool and Chelsea have also come up as interested parties for his signature.

Last June, Mbappe and PSG were at war as the former Monaco player revealed he would not be extending his contract. In response, PSG banished him from the first-team and it looked unlikely that he would feature for them ever again. But soon, he came to an agreement with the PSG hierarchy and returned to the first team.

For PSG, it will be a huge loss after signing him on loan initially with a mandatory purchase option of 180 million Euros in 2017. His departure will also mark an end to an era, which has seen stars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham, Neymar and Lionel Messi come and go, but PSG have failed to win the Champions League trophy.

It was well-known by the PSG hierarchy that Mbappe would be leaving. So they already began to prepare for it last summer, and made some key signings. They purchased Randal Kolo Muani, Goncalo Ramos, Bradley Barcola, Lee Kang-in and Manuel Ugarte. They also roped in OUsmane Dembele and Lucas Hernandez.