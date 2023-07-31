Kylian Mbappe in Chelsea’s radar, Premier League club to offer player-plus-cash transfer deal: Report

Following reports that PSG were planning to send Kylian Mbappe on a one-year loan deal to the Premier League, Chelsea have entered the race to sign the Frenchman on a player-plus-cash deal. Mbappe shocked the Ligue 1 side's board recently when he revealed that he would not sign a 12-month contract extension, which would see him depart as a free agent after the 2023-24 season. He needs to agree to such an extension by July 31 and his contract ends next year. PSG's Kylian Mbappe during training.(REUTERS)

Earlier, PSG accepted a world-record bid of 259 million euros from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, but Mbappe declined to even meet their representatives, although he was offered a contract worth 603 million euros-a-year. The PSG hierarchy have reportedly offered Mbappe to Chelsea, but want a massive transfer fee. Mbappe has already been managed by new Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino, during his tenure as PSG head coach.

Also, Mbappe had a trial at Chelsea, when he was 10-years-old. But the Premier League didn't sign him after he failed to score in an 8-0 win of Charlton. He has also been linked to Liverpool, with Jurgen Kloop interested in him for a long time.

During a recent press conference, Pochettino said, "I need to be conscious, I cannot talk because everything that you talk is too much noise, it is a very delicate situation and it is a situation they need to fix in Paris with Kylian, Kylian with PSG."

"But from our side, nothing to say. We are working in our reality, their reality is different - and they for sure have another reality. And from my side, nothing to say - only to support them and hope they find the best solution for both sides", he further added.

The 2018 World Cup winner has a condition on his departure in the ongoing transfer window and will only leave PSG if he is paid the 150 million euros that he would be owed next eason. He is contracted to earn close to 150 million euros in wages and bonus payments over the next year with PSG, which he doesn't want to miss out on. This condition has proved to be a hindrance in any kind of move in the ongoing transfer window.

