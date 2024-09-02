 Kylian Mbappe opens La Liga goal account at long last, late brace helps Real Madrid beat Betis 2-0 | Football News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kylian Mbappe opens La Liga goal account at long last, late brace helps Real Madrid beat Betis 2-0

Reuters |
Sep 02, 2024 08:45 AM IST

Kylian Mbappe had not scored in his first three La Liga Games.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe's late double, including a penalty, secured a 2-0 home success over Real Betis on Sunday, earning the champions their second LaLiga victory of the season.

The Frenchman ended his short drought to help his side claim a second win in four league games(REUTERS)
The Frenchman ended his short drought to help his side claim a second win in four league games(REUTERS)

France captain Mbappe, who moved to Marid from Paris St Germain in June, did not score in their first three LaLiga games after netting on his debut, a 2-0 win over Europa League champions Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup to start the season.

On Sunday, the Frenchman ended his short drought to help his side claim a second win in four league games, which eases the pressure ahead of the two-week international break as they stand in second spot with eight points, four behind Barcelona.

Following a disappointing 1-1 draw at lowly Las Palmas on Thursday, and still missing attacking midfielder Jude Bellingham due to a leg injury, the hosts had another slow start on Sunday, dominating possession but failing to create clear chances.

The so-called "New Galacticos” Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo misplaced too many passes and struggled to connect.

Betis were well organised in defence and often dangerous on the counter, with forward Abde Ezzalzouli missing two clear chances in the first 15 minutes that could have shocked Real.

With Rodrygo fixed in the right channel, Mbappe and Vinicius struggled to find their mojo as they alternated positions early on, with the same problems from previous games suggesting Madrid must work harder than expected to fit Mbappe into their system.

Mbappe missed a couple of clear chances from crosses by Vinicius and failed to beat defenders for pace in the opening stages but looked more like his old self in a couple of runs from the middle and the left wing as the game progressed.

The home side looked livelier after the break, with Mbappe and Vinicius starting to click, and they kept making progress in the second half, with Vinicius hitting the post in the 50th.

They finally broke the deadlock in the 67th minute through Mbappe's close-range effort after a brilliant back-heel by midfielder Federico Valverde, who showed great vision to beat the offside trap.

Mbappe wrapped up the points in the 75th with a penalty after Vinicius was fouled by goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Football / Kylian Mbappe opens La Liga goal account at long last, late brace helps Real Madrid beat Betis 2-0
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On