Kylian Mbappe’s brilliance takes France to semi-finals

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are having their own little contest in the midst of a World Cup that is heading to the business end. Right down to superb goals after soft penalties. Messi did that in the escape from Egypt, Mbappe followed against Morocco on Thursday. Both have eight goals in this edition though Mbappe has played one match more. Overall, Messi has 21, Mbappe 20 in as many World Cup matches. Twelve of them, including the one in Boston that took France to the semi-final, have come in knockout games.

Kylian Mbappe applauds fans after France's 2-0 victory against Morocco during the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter final match on July 9. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Mbappe then turned provider for Ousmane Dembele as France carved out space in the middle and in six second-half minutes, they had settled the first quarter-final. Demeble and the Boston pitch have been like Rohit Sharma and the Eden Gardens. Of his five goals, the Ballon d’Or winner has scored in this campaign, four have come at this stadium. The 2-0 win, a repeat of 2022, took France to their third consecutive World Cup semi-final. Didier Deschamps will have at least two more games before his stint as France head coach ends. He will hope one of them is a third straight final.

Football can surprise and there have been some sharp goals on the break but this contest never looked in doubt. Not even after Mbappe’s uncharacteristically soft penalty in the 28th minute that Yassine Bounou kept out. The French caravan of hugs, handshakes and smiles move to Dallas where they will play the winners of the Spain-Belgium quarter-final.

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{{^usCountry}} Under Mohamed Ouahbi, Morocco have played more on the front foot than they did four years ago. From being in the bottom 20 in the possession stats in Doha, they have moved into the top 10 in the 2026 finals. From six goals in seven games in Doha, they came into the quarter-final with 12 from five. Yet, against France, Ouahbi did what his predecessor Walid Regragui had in the first semi-final for an African or Arab nation – defend deep. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under Mohamed Ouahbi, Morocco have played more on the front foot than they did four years ago. From being in the bottom 20 in the possession stats in Doha, they have moved into the top 10 in the 2026 finals. From six goals in seven games in Doha, they came into the quarter-final with 12 from five. Yet, against France, Ouahbi did what his predecessor Walid Regragui had in the first semi-final for an African or Arab nation – defend deep. {{/usCountry}}

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Noussair Mazraoui moved into inner defence with Anas Salah-Edine as left-back but Morocco lined up almost as a back three with Achraf Hakimi positioned higher than a back-four right back would be. Hakimi and Chemsdine Talbi were Morocco’a outlets as they deployed a low block with Ayyoub Bouaddi and Neil El-Aynaoui protecting the defence. Without the injured Ismail Saibari, Morocco didn’t have a focal point, preferring to use Azzedine Ounahi as a false nine with Brahim Diaz drifting in behind him..

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It was a set up that had come prepared to suffer and looking to hit on the counter. The first happened in spades, the second hardly because France didn’t let Morocco get out. By the 20th minute, France had seven touches in the rival penalty box, their goalie Mike Maignan could have gone AWOL and it wouldn’t have mattered. Mbappe tested Bounou from range and from the corner-kick that followed, Dayot Upamecano’s header brought out diving save from the keeper. Adrien Rabiot and Jules Kounde also got headers in as France showed that not just on the ground, they were a threat in air too. Barring William Saliba, every outfield France player had a crack on goal in the first half. France had 13 attempts before half-time, three on target, and an xG of 1.55 .

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Set up to prevent exactly this sort of a situation, the first time Morocco broke in numbers, they were caught out by Mbappe. Desire Doue, preferred to Bradley Barcola on the left by Deschamps, dispossessed Hakimi and France were on their way with Haikim, Bouaddi and Diaz stranded high up on the pitch. Mbappe isolating a defender is every team’s worst nightmare. Mazraoui felled him and after a VAR check that spanned 190 seconds, ostensibly to see if Mbappe had begun to fall before there was contact, the penalty was awarded. Having protected the ball, Dembele handed it over to Mbappe as the stadium held its breath. Refusing to commit, Bounou pulled off the easiest of the five penalty saves this World Cup has seen.

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France shrugged it off and went again. Bounou saved from Doue and Lucas Digne banged into the horizontal from nearly 30 yards out. More of the same followed in the second half after France emerged first. They camped near Morocco’s penalty area but like against Paraguay, there was no panic. France knew their time would come.

That Michael Olise hadn’t been mentioned so far is proof of Morocco having done a good job. And then, in the 55th minute, Olise turned on a dime leaving Bouaddi chasing a shadow. An inside pass to Mabppe followed. A number of France’s 16 goals so far have come from similarly quick interplay between Mbappe and Olise but this time the France captain blasted over from an off-side position.

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Then, just like that, Mbappe scored. When Digne’s ball found him after a loose clearance, Mbappe was almost 18 yards away from goal with Issa Diop blocking his path. Even for his phenomenal abilities it didn’t seem like a chance. But then, what do we know? Mbappe bent one so sharply, and at 98kmph as per the stadium scoreboard, that it bulged the side-netting inside Bounou’s goal.

Dembele made it another comfortable outing, a deflection from Upamecano being the closest Morocco had come to scoring. But even as France rang in the changes to rest players, Bounou had to keep out a Barcola blast at the near post. There is little France haven’t done right so far.