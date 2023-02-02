Kylian Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will be out for three weeks after sustaining a thigh injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday, ruling him out of the first leg of their Champions league tie against Bayern Munich.

The 24-year-old limped off during the first half of PSG's 3-1 win at Montpellier on Wednesday.

PSG are due to play five matches from Feb. 4-19, with the France international set to miss the Bayern clash as well as their French Cup last-16 game against Olympique de Marseille.

"After undergoing tests, Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury to the left thigh at the level of the femoral biceps," PSG said.

Defender Sergio Ramos was also substituted during Wednesday's match with adductor discomfort, but he will undergo further tests on Thursday to determine the extent of his injury.

PSG stretched their Ligue 1 lead to five points on Wednesday and will next host Toulouse on Saturday.