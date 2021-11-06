Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Barcelona draw 3-3 at Celta Vigo after stunning second-half collapse
Barcelona draw 3-3 at Celta Vigo after stunning second-half collapse

Celta captain Iago Aspas completed a remarkable second-half comeback from the hosts by scoring in the fifth minute of added time after he had pulled their first goal back in the 52nd and Nolito had struck in the 74th to set up a tense finish.
Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas, centre, gestures during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.(AP)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Barcelona threw away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Saturday in a chaotic game which underlined the scale of the task facing incoming coach Xavi Hernandez.

Teenage forward Ansu Fati had given Barca the lead in the fifth minute and captain Sergio Busquets extended their advantage with a low strike from outside the area in the 18th before Memphis Depay added a third in the 34th.

But Barca experienced a huge drop off in performance in the second half and Celta's stunning comeback extended the Catalans' winless streak to four league games.

Barca are ninth in the standings with 17 points after 12 games while Celta are 14th on 12.

