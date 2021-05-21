'He gave us sense of calm': Andres Guardado reveals how coach Manuel Pellegrini influenced Real Betis' climb in LaLiga

The immediate period after the Covid-19 break in the 2019/20 season was a bad one for LaLiga football club Real Betis. After return to action, Betis lost their first three games in the Spanish league, leading to the sacking of the then, manager, Rubi. In came Manuel Pellegrini to save the club from relegation, and he did a decent job in giving the club another lifeline.

From the brinks of a bottom-three finish, Betis managed to climb to the 15th position in the table with 41 points in 38 games. Things started slow for Betis in the 2020/21 season, but Pellegrini's team managed to turn things around in 2021.

With just one defeat in 2021, Real Betis now find themselves on the brink of European competition.

While all eyes will be on Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid and Villarreal vs Real Madrid on Saturday to see who lifts the trophy this year, Betis fans will be more focused on their contest against Celta Vigo as the club looks to earn a spot in the Europa League group stage.

Currently, the Los Verdiblancos are placed at the 6th position in the table with 58 points, just ahead of Villarreal on head-to-head points difference. If Betis are able to pick up a win on Saturday, they will ensure themselves a spot in the Europa League next year with a 6th-placed finish.

Real Betis midfielder Andres Guardado explains the reasons behind Betis' stark rise this season and reveals the discussion that happened in the dressing room prior to the start of the season.

"The big change has been our confidence, confidence in what we’re doing. We’re the same players, and our objective last season was the same as it is this season. I think we had the same potential," Guardado replies to a query posed by Hindustan Times during an international media call.

"When results start to go against you, you enter a dynamic that’s hard to break out of. This season, we’ve had a clear line to follow from the start of the season, and as players, we’ve heard loud and clear what the coach wants from us. Credit goes to the coach [Manuel Pellegrini], we’re playing under a coach with a lot of experience, someone who knows how to manage all kinds of situations," he added.

Guardado further explained the influence Pellegrini has on the club.

"We had a rough patch in the first half of the season, things weren’t going well. But having someone who’s lived through it all, who’s so experienced, gave us a sense of calm at that moment and helped us go on to have 2021 we’ve had," he added.

"We’ve always believed in ourselves. We knew the potential we had. Our objective, going back to last season was this, to make it into Europe. The big change has been a mental one. It sounds a bit of a cliché, but the mental side of things in sports is really important. And when you’re genuinely confident in what you do, it really helps and the results speak for themselves," he signed off.

