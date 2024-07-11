'Lamine Yamal blessed Lionel Messi': Euro 2024 wonderkid's father reacts to viral photo, claims 'my son is the best'

Lamine Yamal is probably the most talked about footballer in the world right now. The 16-year-old Barcelona right winger has been simply sensational at the European Championships, and has been one of Spain's key players. He has been devastating on and off the ball, something which his national team seemed to be lacking since their 2008-12 golden era. This photo taken in September 2007 shows a 20-year-old Lionel Messi helping to bathe Lamine Yamal, who was merely six months old at the time during a photo session.(AP)

Yamal is also considered by many to be Lionel Messi's successor, particularly due to their La Masia roots. What is more bizarre is that an image from 2007 has gone viral, when Yamal was only a baby. As part of a charity calendar photoshoot, a baby Yamal met Messi, with the wonderkid also joking the Argentine blessed him back then.

Now, Yamal's father has added a new twist to it, with a pinch of salt. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Mounir Nasraoui said, "They are coincidences in life. Blessing from Leo to Lamine? or from Lamine to Leo. Maybe it was Lamine who blessed Messi. For me, my son is the best."

He added, "Lamine is a special case. He has matured before the others. Thanks to all of Spain, La Masia, friends..."

Yamal made his Euros debut in Spain's opener vs Croatia, and was in the playing XI. He registered an assist in a 3-0 win, also becoming the youngest player to do so. He is also the youngest player to feature in the tournament. In the round of 16 fixture vs Georgia, he became the youngest player to feature in the knockout phase and also gave an assist in a 4-1 win.

He also got an assist vs Germany in the quarter-final, tying a Spanish record for having three assists in the same edition of the Euros, with legends Cesc Fabregas, David Silva and Dani Olmo. He also bagged Spain's first goal in the 2-1 semi-final win vs France, scoring a curling screamer from outside the box. He also became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the tournament, four days shy of his 17th birthday.