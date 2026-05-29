Lamine Yamal enters debut FIFA World Cup with the sport at his feet; glory beckons for football's most must-watch star

Replacing Lionel Messi on FC Barcelona’s right-wing and in its attack is a feat that should feel almost impossible. It is a credit to the immense talent, mentality, and quality of Spain’s Lamine Yamal that he has stepped into the role of being that player – all as a teenager, and now, one of the most recognisable faces in world football.

Lamine Yamal has already led Spain to a EUROs championship. The FIFA World Cup is next on his bucket list.(AFP)

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Already having been the heart and soul of Spain’s run to the Euro Championships in 2024, Lamine is set to play a star role at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, where he leads the line for a resurgent Roja squad seeking to find their second trophy after their 2010 success. Lamine will celebrate his 19th birthday the week before the Final at MetLife Stadium – as a player born for the big moment, he will want to give himself the greatest birthday gift imaginable.

Lamine’s quality and talent is almost supernatural in its own right, but what really sets him apart is the fact that he has come into the senior leagues with a superstar mentality built into him from scratch. Being the standard-bearer for a team of that size is not something that comes easily to even the best players in the world, but to be the best in the world, there is a certain level of bullish cockiness that is almost a prerequisite.

Chances will flow from Lamine's left boot

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{{^usCountry}} The love for the crowd's adulation and the joy found in being able to show off is not often depicted as a good thing. But when it allows you to play football the way Lamine does – all we can do is sit and applaud. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The love for the crowd's adulation and the joy found in being able to show off is not often depicted as a good thing. But when it allows you to play football the way Lamine does – all we can do is sit and applaud. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When you have the flair and creativity that Lamine Yamal is capable of bringing to the football field, it is simply about having that relentless desire to drive at goal and to try make something happen. Already ranking amongst some of Europe’s most lethal creators, Lamine is a player who will receive the ball to feet, make a pocket of space, and almost unerringly pick a pass that leaves the opposition’s goalkeeper and defence sweating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When you have the flair and creativity that Lamine Yamal is capable of bringing to the football field, it is simply about having that relentless desire to drive at goal and to try make something happen. Already ranking amongst some of Europe’s most lethal creators, Lamine is a player who will receive the ball to feet, make a pocket of space, and almost unerringly pick a pass that leaves the opposition’s goalkeeper and defence sweating. {{/usCountry}}

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Failing that, he will cut in, find the angle for a shot, and bend in a delicious curler – look no further than his wonder-strike against France in the Euros semifinal. With 22 goals and 15 assists for Barcelona this year, Lamine is a player who can do it all, and always dazzles when he does so – a superstar in the making no more, but a superstar of the present. A player making the case to be the best in the world at 18 years old.

First things first – Lamine battles through hamstring injury

There are some question marks of Lamine’s fitness following a couple of seasons where Barcelona’s high-octane style under Hansi Flick have forced several players to the rehab room to try and make it to the World Cup. Having missed the last month of Barcelona’s campaign to a hamstring injury, fans will have fingers crossed that the teenager is deemed fit for the big games in the WC.

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The good news is that as a rule, international footballer is typically played at a slower pace, with more space between the lines and to play into. This is an environment that suits someone like Lamine to a T, his ability to create space for himself and unlock defences with a wave of his magical left foot.

But the true driving force for the teenager will be the chemistry he shares with teammates – Barca midfielder Pedri prime amongst them. Spain’s squad at the World Cup is littered with truly elite defensive-minded and midfield prospects, but their attacking line is a little threadbare. Lamine’s great responsibility, at all of 18 years old, will be to unlock the true potential of his teammates who will be responsible for finding the goals.

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Cocksure, controversial, and totally precocious, Lamine Yamal goes into the World Cup with the weight of expectations. But he loves when the spotlight is on him, where he can pull out all he has to put on a show. There lies Spain’s hope, and there lies the one player that the World Cup in North America must be watched for this year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kartikay Dutta ...Read More Kartikay Dutta is a sports writer with the Hindustan Times Sports Desk, having joined in August 2024 to further his professional journey and pursue his long-standing ambition of working in sports media. With a strong interest in cricket, tennis, and football, Kartikay focuses on exploring the deeper layers of sport beyond the immediate action on the field. His work centres on producing insightful long-form and analytical pieces that examine the stories behind performances, teams, and tournaments. He is particularly interested in narratives that intersect with culture, history, and politics, helping readers understand how modern sport evolves within a broader social context. Before joining Hindustan Times, Kartikay worked with leading digital newsrooms in India, where he developed a strong foundation in data-driven storytelling. He is skilled at using statistics, records, and historical trends to uncover patterns and perspectives that add depth to match coverage and sports features. His approach combines research with narrative clarity, allowing complex sporting developments to be presented in an engaging and accessible manner. Kartikay also has a growing passion for multimedia storytelling. He actively explores how photographs, videos, and graphics can enhance sports journalism by illustrating not only what happens during competition but also the preparation, strategy, and operational dynamics behind the scenes. Through this evolving skill set, he aims to contribute to a more immersive and modern form of sports storytelling that connects audiences more closely with the games they follow. Read Less

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