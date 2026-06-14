...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Lamine Yamal face Morocco threat as snub fuels World Cup challenge: Meet us in the final and prove you chose right

Lamine Yamal chose to play for Spain over Morocco in 2023

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 09:22 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Lamine Yamal's decision to represent Spain over Morocco in 2023 despite his dual heritage still stings for Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF). Not only did he recall the efforts made to convince the Barcelona star to choose Morocco, but he also issued a playful challenge, saying he would like Spain to face Morocco in a World Cup final to find out whether Yamal made the right decision.

Spain's Lamine Yamal during training(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

Lekjaa made the remark with a touch of irony during a recent appearance on the platform Aljazeera360. He stressed that he respects Yamal's choice and wishes him success despite his disappointment.

"Now I hope we meet Spain in the World Cup final to see whether he really made the right decision or not," Lekjaa said.

The FRMF president also recalled how Morocco made every effort to engage with Yamal during the recruitment process. Officials presented the country's footballing project and maintained constant contact with the youngster, including arranging a meeting with then-national team coach Walid Regragui, who guided Morocco to a historic World Cup semi-final run in Qatar in 2022.

"Let me speak frankly and clearly. As for Lamine Yamal, we contacted him, and he is Moroccan through his father," Lekjaa said.

 
Lamine Yamal spain fifa world cup
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Lamine Yamal face Morocco threat as snub fuels World Cup challenge: Meet us in the final and prove you chose right
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.