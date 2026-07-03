Lamine Yamal's brother loses it as Spain star Oyarzabal completes brace in 3-0 World Cup rout: Watch viral video

Lamine Yamal's younger half-brother, Keyne, was brimming with emotions as Mikel Oyarzabal completed his brace in Spain's 3-0 rout of Austria in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 encounter in Los Angeles. The Real Sociedad striker took his tournament tally to four goals and was in hot form as Spain dominated proceedings throughout the match.

Lamine Yamal's younger half-brother celebrates as Mikel Oyarzabal completes his brace. (X)

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After he scored his second and Spain's third, Keyne, who was in the stands, was seen celebrating with a pumped-up look, and it seemed he screamed "Vamos," an enthusiastic Spanish expression.

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Here is the video of Lamine Yamal's younger half-brother's celebration:

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{{^usCountry}} Oyarzabal broke the deadlock in the 36th minute, meeting Marc Cucurella's low cross from the left flank. It was the perfect cross and the right positioning from the striker, as he side-footed it past the goalkeeper to make it 1-0. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Oyarzabal broke the deadlock in the 36th minute, meeting Marc Cucurella's low cross from the left flank. It was the perfect cross and the right positioning from the striker, as he side-footed it past the goalkeeper to make it 1-0. {{/usCountry}}

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In the second half, Pedro Porro made it 2-0 in the 66th minute, meeting Alex Baena's cross as he headed it in to make it 2-0. In the 89th minute, Cucurella once again turned provider, sending in a low cross for Oyarzabal, who slotted it past the goalkeeper to bag his brace. It sent Spanish fans into a meltdown as they celebrated alongside Keyne.

The Spanish players were equally jubilant as Gavi jumped on Oyarzabal.

After the match, Luis De La Fuente hailed his team's mentality. "I have many reasons to be happy today. First because of the victory, we won significantly and the image of the team was fabulous," De la Fuente told reporters. "But there is still room for improvement. Perhaps you think you have seen the best of us, but this team has not yet reached its capabilities. There is more to do," he said.

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"Today's performance should be the foundation for what comes next.

"We are going to keep improving and doing things better ... We are not yet satisfied, we are going for more."

Warning Spain to not get overconfident, he said, "There were situations where we lacked high pressure. You need to keep improving all the time. When you get flattered and believe it, you become weaker. Satisfaction can kill you."

"The next phase will be increasingly demanding.

"We have wonderful players, but the only focus is to exceed our own expectations," he added.