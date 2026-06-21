Late strike gets Germany past Ivory Coast, into knockout round

Substitute Deniz Undav scored his second and third goals of the World Cup and Germany rallied to clinch a spot in the knockout phase with an enthralling 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast in Group E competition on Saturday in Toronto.

Germany rallied to clinch a spot in the knockout phase(AP Photo/Olivia White)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After leveling in the 68th minute, Undav sealed all three points with a wonderful instinctive finish in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to seal a return for Germany (2-0-0, 6 points) to the knockout round for the first time since they won their fourth World Cup in 2014.

It was only the 29-year-old's fourth and fifth goals in a competitive international fixture after making his senior international debut in 2024. Germany will win Group E if Ecuador draws or loses against Curacao later Saturday.

Undav's brace reversed Franck Kessie's first-half opener for Ivory Coast (1-1-0, 3 points), who are still in a strong position to advance to their first knockout phase in program history.

But Les Elephants missed out on a golden opportunity, particularly after Simon Adingra failed to put an effort on target on a glorious 88th-minute opportunity, leaving the door open for Undav's heroics.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} After Undav took a simple but exquisitely calm volley from Nadiem Amiri's cross to level the match, his winner was even better. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Undav took a simple but exquisitely calm volley from Nadiem Amiri's cross to level the match, his winner was even better. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} With his back to goal, he deftly settled Felix Nmecha's strong pass with his first touch, then spun his body and fired a lovely finish past Yahia Fofana with his second. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With his back to goal, he deftly settled Felix Nmecha's strong pass with his first touch, then spun his body and fired a lovely finish past Yahia Fofana with his second. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After earning Man of the Match honors in Ivory Coast's 1-0 opening win over Ecuador, 19-year-old Yan Diomande was the creative force behind Les Elephants' opening goal, beating Joshua Kimmich down to the byline on the left and driving in a menacing low cross. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After earning Man of the Match honors in Ivory Coast's 1-0 opening win over Ecuador, 19-year-old Yan Diomande was the creative force behind Les Elephants' opening goal, beating Joshua Kimmich down to the byline on the left and driving in a menacing low cross. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amad Diallo's initial effort was blocked by lunging defender Nathaniel Brown, but Kessie cleaned up the rebound with an instinctive low finish from close range. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amad Diallo's initial effort was blocked by lunging defender Nathaniel Brown, but Kessie cleaned up the rebound with an instinctive low finish from close range. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Referee Juan Gabriel Benitez ruled out potential Germany goals on either side of Kessie's strike. He first spotted a foul on Aleksandar Pavlovic while winning a header over Fofana in the 23rd minute, then similarly ruled out Kai Havertz's finish for a 40th-minute foul by Jamal Musiala that led to the opportunity.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON