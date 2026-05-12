Mathys Tel was the hero and villain as Tottenham drew 1-1 at home against Leeds on Monday a result that leaves their Premier League future hanging in the balance.

Leeds draw leaves Spurs deep in relegation peril

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The Frenchman broke the deadlock early in the second half to ease the tension at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but then gave away a penalty with a wild attempted clearance.

Spurs are now two points clear of West Ham, who were denied a stoppage-time equaliser by VAR on Sunday in a 1-0 defeat by Arsenal a potentially season-defining decision at both ends of the table.

That result at the London Stadium ensured that Leeds and Nottingham Forest were safe from relegation while Wolves and Burnley have already been relegated.

Tottenham did not have it all their own way against Daniel Farke's team in London as they chased just their third league win at home all season.

Spurs goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky got down smartly to his right to stop Joe Rodon's header on the line in the 21st minute.

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{{^usCountry}} At the other end, Joao Palhinha fired over from close range after surging into the penalty box as Spurs' shot count climbed but the game was goalless at the break. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the other end, Joao Palhinha fired over from close range after surging into the penalty box as Spurs' shot count climbed but the game was goalless at the break. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Tottenham broke the deadlock five minutes after the restart when Tel controlled the ball instantly after it fell to him following a Pedro Porro corner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tottenham broke the deadlock five minutes after the restart when Tel controlled the ball instantly after it fell to him following a Pedro Porro corner. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Frenchman picked his spot, curling the ball past a diving Karl Darlow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Frenchman picked his spot, curling the ball past a diving Karl Darlow. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But with about 20 minutes of normal time to go, Tel attempted an overhead kick to clear the ball from his own penalty area, making contact with the head of the onrushing Ethan Ampadu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But with about 20 minutes of normal time to go, Tel attempted an overhead kick to clear the ball from his own penalty area, making contact with the head of the onrushing Ethan Ampadu. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Referee Jarred Gillett ruled that it was a penalty after a VAR check and Dominic Calvert-Lewin made no mistake. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referee Jarred Gillett ruled that it was a penalty after a VAR check and Dominic Calvert-Lewin made no mistake. {{/usCountry}}

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James Maddison was given a rousing welcome by the home crowd when he was introduced as a late substitute his first match of the season after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Then the referee signalled 13 minutes of added time a decision that lifted the home crowd further.

Kinsky produced a remarkable save in the 98th minute from point-blank range to deny Sean Longstaff, who had another clear chance moments later.

The point lifts Spurs to 38 points two clear of West Ham, who are in 18th spot and with an inferior goal difference.

When Roberto De Zerbi was appointed as Spurs boss at end of March to replace sacked interim boss Igor Tudor, Tottenham had gone 13 league games without a win, dating back to December.

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The Italian the third manager during an injury-blighted and shambolic season was tasked with saving the club from a first relegation since 1977.

His reign started with a defeat at Sunderland and a frustrating home draw against Brighton.

But Palhinha's late winner at Wolves infused the team with belief and Spurs went on to beat high-flying Aston Villa in their next game.

Spurs still have potentially tough games to come against Chelsea and Everton while West Ham face Newcastle and Leeds.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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