Leipzig frustrated by Hoffenheim as title hopes hit

RB Leipzig squandered the chance to put the pressure on Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by struggling Hoffenheim on Friday.

The hosts thought they had secured a crucial three points deep into stoppage time when Yussuf Poulsen headed in but his effort was ruled out for handball after a VAR check.

Victory would have moved second-placed Leipzig to within two points of Bayern but they were left frustrated.

"It definitely wasn't our best game. Even though we didn't create enough goalscoring chances, we were the more dominant side and were a bit unfortunate at the end with Yussuf Poulsen's header," manager Julian Nagelsmann said.

The hosts barely created a chance before the break and though they livened up in the second half they never really looked threatening against a disciplined Hoffenheim.

Until the late drama Marcel Sabitzer had gone closest to scoring with a left-foot effort that flashed just wide while Tyler Adams glanced a header wide from a great position.

Leipzig poured on late pressure with substitute Alexander Sorloth blasting over and when Poulsen headed home in the 95th minute it seemed the title race was well and truly back on.

But a VAR check showed that his header had brushed his arm before ending in the back of the net.

The draw left Leipzig on 61 points from 29 games, four points behind Bayern who face VfL Wolfsburg away on Saturday.

"We're disappointed, especially after we thought we'd got the last-minute winner," Poulsen said. "If someone else puts the ball over the line after my header, the goal stands.

"But the way it was, was justifiably ruled out. It's tough to take."

Hoffenheim moved up a place to 11th.

