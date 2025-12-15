Lionel Messi GOAT Tour of India Day 3 Live Updates: Legend set for final stop in New Delhi

Live

Argentine footballers Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul during GOAT India tour at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Lionel Messi GOAT Tour of India Day 3 Live Updates: Lionel Messi is all set for the final leg of his four-city tour of India, as he heads to New Delhi along with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. Messi and his entourage are expected to land in the capital at 10:45 am. During his brief stay in Delhi, where he will be accommodated at The Leela Palace, Messi will have an exclusive meet-and-greet with VIP guests and corporate clients before meeting the Chief Justice of India and a few parliamentarians. He will then head to the Arun Jaitley Stadium for a football clinic and wrap up his tour at Purana Qila, where he is scheduled to meet several Indian sporting icons. Earlier on Sunday, the Argentine star enthralled fans in Mumbai during the third stop of the GOAT India Tour, where he met cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, and several celebrities from the entertainment world. As in Hyderabad, Messi, Suarez and De Paul kicked balls into the stands, took a lap of the ground, and spent time interacting with Project Maha-Deva’s young footballers across both ends of the centre square. ...Read More

