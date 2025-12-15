Lionel Messi GOAT Tour of India Day 3 Live Updates: Legend set for final stop in New Delhi
During his brief stay in Delhi, where he will be accommodated at The Leela Palace, Messi will have an exclusive meet-and-greet with VIP guests and corporate clients before meeting the Chief Justice of India and a few parliamentarians. He will then head to the Arun Jaitley Stadium for a football clinic and wrap up his tour at Purana Qila, where he is scheduled to meet several Indian sporting icons.
Earlier on Sunday, the Argentine star enthralled fans in Mumbai during the third stop of the GOAT India Tour, where he met cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, and several celebrities from the entertainment world. As in Hyderabad, Messi, Suarez and De Paul kicked balls into the stands, took a lap of the ground, and spent time interacting with Project Maha-Deva’s young footballers across both ends of the centre square.
Lionel Messi GOAT Tour of India Day 3 Live Updates: What happened on Day 2?
Lionel Messi GOAT Tour of India Day 3 Live Updates: Messi kicked off the day with a Padel event at the iconic Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium), the details of which remain unknown. He then headed to the Wankhede Stadium with Suarez and De Paul, where they watched an exhibition match, a 7-vs-7 game, featuring current Indian football team members such as Rahul Bheke, Konsham Chinglensana, and Indian women's football star Bala Devi. Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri was also involved, with whom Messi later interacted. The former even presented him his Argentina jersey.
Messi's interaction with Sachin Tendulkar took centre stage. The cricket icon presented the footballer with his No. 10 India jersey
