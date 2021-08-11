Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Lionel Messi joins Paris Saint-Germain on two-year deal after Barcelona exit
football

Lionel Messi joins Paris Saint-Germain on two-year deal after Barcelona exit

Star forward Lionel Messi has joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal following his departure from FC Barcelona.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 11, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Lionel Messi poses with the Paris Saint-Germain jersey after signing a 2 year contract at Parc des Princes. (Getty Images)

Star forward Lionel Messi has joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal following his departure from FC Barcelona. Messi, the 34-year-old Argentine forward, who recently bid a tearful goodbye to Nou Camp, where he spent 21 years of his life at, also has the option of a third year. The exact details of Messi's financial terms were not declared but it is believed that he will reportedly be earning $41 million per year.

"I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions," Messi said Tuesday in a statement. "I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes."

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi was thrilled to have Messi on board: "I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris St-Germain and we are proud to welcome him to Paris, with his family.

"He did not hide his desire to continue to evolve at the highest level and to win trophies. The ambition of the club is of course identical. The addition of Leo to our world-class team confirms the relevance and success of our recruitment. Together with our great coach and his staff, I look forward to seeing our team make history for all of our supporters around the world."

With the signing, Messi becomes PSG's fourth free-transfer this summer after Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy, Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands and Sergio Ramos. Messi will join Brazil's Neymar and French striker Kylian Mbappe to form a formidable forward attack for the club.

Messi had expressed his desire to leave Barcelona last year, but during a tearful press conference had said that things had changed in the last one year and that he was keen to continue with the club. However, given the financial debt the Catalan club was in, Barcelona had to let Messi go even though the 34-year-old had agreed to slash his fee by 50 percent.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
psg lionel messi fc barcelona
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP