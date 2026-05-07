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Lionel Messi Kolkata disaster takes wild turn as organiser vows to ‘expose everyone’ after TMC's elections defeat

The organiser, Satadru Dutta, took to social media, accusing a former West Bengal minister of being responsible for the chaos during Lionel Messi's visit.

Published on: May 07, 2026 08:40 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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The organiser behind Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour to India has broken his silence on the controversy that erupted during the Argentine's visit to Kolkata. The controversy occurred when Messi and his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, arrived at the Salt Lake Stadium and were immediately surrounded by political leaders and other members of the organising committee. The situation saw the packed stadium crowd get little to no opportunity to catch a glimpse of Messi.

Aroop Biswas was at the centre of the controversy when Lionel Messi visited Kolkata.(PTI)

The authorities tried to clear the crowd around Messi but failed. Meanwhile, even Messi left, reportedly due to annoyance by the crowd around him, which prevented him from interacting with fans who had spent a lot of money on tickets. In response, chaos broke out in the stadium as fans were angered by Messi's departure. Losing their patience, they began to throw bottles and posters. Loud boos followed, and it was total vandalism.

Also Read: Lionel Messi sued for fraud as Miami promoter alleges USD 7 million contract breach

‘I will lodge a defamation case’

Meanwhile, the organiser, Satadru Dutta, was arrested at Kolkata airport. Taking to social media, he posted a photo of then-West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas with Messi, who was also under the scanner for being among the group of people surrounding Messi. Biswas lost in the West Bengal assembly elections, and so did TMC.

In other stories, Dutta stated, “PRESS CONFERENCE IS COMING SOON. EVERYTHING WILL BE EXPOSED. YOU SABOTAGED MY EVENT. YOU VICTIMISED ME. YOU MADE MY THREE YEARS OF EFFORT AND PERSEVERANCE TO VAIN. YOU MADE ALL THE FANS DISAPPOINTED. YOU PUT ME IN JAIL FOR 38 DAYS. NOW ITS MY TURN.”

“THEY THOUGHT SILENCE COULD BURY THE TRUTH…FORCED MY TEAM TO ISSUE GROUND ACCESS CARDS. WHEN THEY REFUSED, GROUND ACCESS CARD ACCESS DENIED. YOU LOCKED THEM IN ROOM ARREST. INTIMIDATION. CONTROL. YOUR STOOGES DIDN'T JUST INTERFERE…THEY BLACKMAILED MY EVENT. THEY SABOTAGED EVERYTHING.”

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Lionel Messi Kolkata disaster takes wild turn as organiser vows to ‘expose everyone’ after TMC's elections defeat
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