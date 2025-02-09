Lionel Messi receives standing ovation, selfie frenzy from opposition players as Inter Miami scores and bags one assist

Currently in their pre-season tour of North and South America, Inter Miami sealed a 5-0 win against Honduran side CD Olimpia with Lionel Messi also registering a goal and an assist. The 2022 World Cup winner opened the scoring in the first-half, converting a stunning pass from Luis Suarez. The pair celebrated the goal with a heartwarming embrace. Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi gives his jersey to Olimpia's Julian Martinez.(AFP)

Then young Argentine midfielder Federico Redondo made it 2-0 after 44-minutes, and added the third only 90 seconds later. Then Messi went past two defenders and the goalkeeper, before cutting back and passing it to defender Noah Allen, who made it 3-0 before half-time.

Eight minutes into the second half, Suarez nutmegged the goalkeeper to make it 4-0 and then Ryan Sailor scored for Inter Miami 25 minutes later.

Selfie frenzy and standing ovation

The Barcelona legend also received a standing ovation on being substituted during the match, and then after the final whistle, it was a state of frenzy as Olimpia players surrounded him for selfies. Messi has been an integral figure for the David Beckham-led side since his arrival but failed to deliver the league title last season, although they were table toppers during the regular campaign, but lost in the playoffs first round.

Inter Miami also have Javier Mascherano as their new head coach, he is also a former teammate of Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Suarez. On his appointment, he said, “I’m not one to try and force things or prove something that doesn’t need to be proven. In the end, it’s not just my relationship with Leo but also with Luis, Jordi, and Busi… Outside of the club, our relationship will remain the same -- I don’t like to mix things.”

Meanwhile, Suarez said, “It’s a bit strange to have him as a coach now, but we respect him for the role he has. We’ve talked - it’s about understanding that he is the one making the decisions now.”

“He’s no longer just a former teammate; he’s the one in charge, and we have to respect that,” he added.