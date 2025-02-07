Lionel Messi's son Thiago steals the show with 11 goals in U-13 MLS Cup match for Inter Miami

There has long been a debate if talent can be inherited from genetics, with many feeling that it is important, but it also needs the right environment and hard work. But it looks like genetics has worked out for Lionel Messi’s eldest son Thiago, who is 12-years-old. He is part of Inter Miami’s academy setup, and his father represents the senior team at MLS. Lionel's Messi' son Inter Miami's Thiago Messi plays in a match.(AP)

Thiago recently took part in the U-13 MLS Cup and hogged the limelight with a sensational display, during his side’s 12-0 win vs Atlanta United. Thiago opened the scoring after only 12 minutes and got four more goals before half-time. Then in the second-half, he took his goal tally in the match to 11.

Just like his father, Thiago also wears the no. 11 jersey for his team. Thiago was born on November 2, 2012. Meanwhile, he has two more brothers. His father and mother Antonela Roccuzzo first confirmed their relationship publicly in 2009.

Meanwhile, Indian fans are also expected to be treated to a visit from Messi this year. Recently, Kerala’s sports minister V Abdurahiman said in an event in Kozhikode, “For seven days from October 25 to November 2, Messi will be in Kerala. Apart from the friendly match, he will be on a public dias for twenty minutes to see you all.”

He has been to India once in the past for an international friendly. He is currently enjoying the swansong phase of his career at the MLS. He already boasts eight Ballon d’Ors, and has been adjudged FIFA Best Player eight times. He is also the most decorated player in the history of professional football, having bagged 45 team trophies, consisting of twelve Big Five league trophies, four Champions Leagues, two Copa Americas and one World Cup.

He led his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar, defeating France in penalties. He is expected to lead them once again in 2026 as they will look to defend their title, and is predicted to announce his retirement after that.