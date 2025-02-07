Kyle Walker’s ex Lauryn Goodman follows him to Italy amid marriage crisis

In a surprising turn of events, Lauryn Goodman, the former partner of England footballer Kyle Walker, is relocating to Italy with their children to be nearer to him as he begins his career with AC Milan. This move comes amidst ongoing marital challenges between Walker and his wife, Annie Kilner. Kyle Walker has joined AC Milan in a transfer deal from Manchester City.(Reuters)

Initially, Lauryn, 34, considered spending a year in Dubai. However, following Walker's transfer to AC Milan, she opted for Italy. A source shared with The Sun, "Lauryn was happy when Kyle signed for Italy as Saudi would've been a bit too far and would feel more final, but Italy was a stone's throw away."

Walker, 34, and Annie Kilner, 31, have faced numerous challenges in their relationship, especially concerning his past with Lauryn. The couple, who married in 2021, have been dealing with ongoing tensions, leading to separate living arrangements. Annie recently declined to join Walker in Italy, opting instead for a night out with friends.

Lauryn emphasises her commitment to her children's well-being and refutes claims of any financial motives. "I am not a money grabber. I just want the best for my children," she was quoted as saying. According to a report in The Sun, Lauryn had initially asked Kyle for permission to rent out the home he had bought for them before deciding to relocate entirely.

On the other hand, Annie has expressed frustration over the ongoing situation. She felt sidelined when Walker invited friends to Italy before her and has been vocal about her feelings of being taken for granted.

As Lauryn prepares for her move to Italy, the dynamics between her, Walker, and Kilner continue to remain complex. Lauryn is optimistic about the new chapter, focusing on providing a supportive environment for her children. Meanwhile, Walker and Kilner continue to navigate their relationship amidst these developments.