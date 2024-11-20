Menu Explore
Lionel Messi set for India return after 14 years as Kerala sports minister announces Argentina's football match in 2025

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 20, 2024 10:57 AM IST

Lionel Messi is set to play in India next year, according to Kerala's sports minister V Abdurahiman.

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Wednesday revealed that the Argentina football team, including legendary player Lionel Messi, will visit the state next year for an international match.

Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi gestures during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Argentina and Peru(AFP)
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi gestures during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Argentina and Peru(AFP)

Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, the minister stated that the match would be conducted under the complete supervision of the state government.

"All the financial assistance for organising this high-profile football event will be provided by the merchants of the state," the minister said, expressing confidence in Kerala's ability to host the historic occasion.

Messi last played in India in 2011 when Argentina took part in an international friendly match against Venezuela. The match had ended in a goalless draw.

A global football icon, Lionel Messi enjoys an extraordinary fan following in India, a nation traditionally dominated by cricket. Among his Indian admirers, the state of Kerala stands out as a hotbed of Messi mania, where football has long held a special place in the hearts of its people.

Messi's move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami in 2023, following a high-profile stint at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), further expanded his appeal to the North American continent. Even thousands of miles away, his performances in the MLS have captivated fans in India, where many stay awake at odd hours to follow their matches.

The Argentine maestro’s exploits have cemented his status as a beloved figure in the region, with fan clubs and gatherings dedicated to celebrating his achievements. Kerala's football culture, deeply rooted in passion and tradition, has embraced Messi as one of its own.

Messi's future

Messi ‘completed football’ in 2022 when he led Argentina to the coveted 2022 FIFA World Cup title – the only major trophy left in his enviable cabinet. However, the Argentina forward has showed no signs of calling time on his international career, as he continues to play a key role in the World Cup qualifiers for the 2028 edition, set to take place in Los Angeles.

Messi's long-term rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, is also a regular for the Portuguese national team, with both hinting at another World Cup appearance two years later

