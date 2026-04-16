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Lionel Messi sued for fraud as Miami promoter alleges USD 7 million contract breach

Lionel Messi has been accused of fraud in a lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade Circuit Court last month.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 03:45 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Accused of fraud, Lionel Messi has been sued by a Miami-based event promoter for allegedly breaching the terms of a 7 million USD contract after missing an exhibition match last year. The lawsuit was filed by Vid Music Group against the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and Messi for fraud and breach of contract, according to court records. The lawsuit was filed in Miami-Dade Circuit Court last month.

A lawsuit has been filed against Lionel Messi due to an alleged contract breach.(Getty Images via AFP)

According to the lawsuit, the promoter group signed a deal with the AFA last year for exclusive rights to promote and organise Argentina's international friendlies, including last October's matches against Venezuela and Puerto Rico, in exchange for ticket, sponsorship, and broadcast revenue. According to Vid, Messi was supposed to play at least 30 minutes in each game, unless he was injured.

Also Read: Lionel Messi combines emotion with impact in potential final home game, scores and gifts penalty to Otamendi in big win

Messi wasn't on the pitch during Argentina's 1-0 win vs Venezuela on October 10, and he watched it from a suite at Hard Rock Stadium, the lawsuit stated. Meanwhile, the next day, he was in action during Inter Miami's 4-0 MLS win over Atlanta and also scored two goals.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held from June 11 to July 19, and Argentina are also the defending champion. Messi hasn't confirmed his participation yet, but he has been with the national team during their training camps and international friendlies. Meanwhile, even head coach Lionel Scaloni has not provided an update on Messi's availability for the upcoming tournament.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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