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Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: With their international careers coming to an end, how do the two legends stack up?

The two rivals, who went head-to-head throughout their careers, faced each other just twice at the international level

Published on: Nov 6, 2026, 15:07:41 IST
By Aditya Maheshwari
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The Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo era has officially come to an end in international football, with both legendary forwards bringing their careers with their respective national teams to a close.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: How the two legends compare in international football (Action Images via Reuters)
Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: How the two legends compare in international football (Action Images via Reuters)

The two rivals, who went head-to-head throughout their careers, faced each other just twice at the international level, with Argentina winning their 2011 meeting before Portugal came out on top in 2014. Their rivalry was far more prominent in club football.

Yet, it was always there, with the spotlight firmly on them and the question of who would leave behind the greater legacy with their national team.

Deep Dive

Who scored more international goals, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo finished with 146 goals for Portugal, while Lionel Messi scored 126 for Argentina. Both ended their international careers as their countries’ all-time leading scorers.

Who had the better World Cup record, Messi or Ronaldo?

Messi won the 2022 World Cup and was a runner-up twice. Ronaldo’s best finish was reaching the quarter-finals in 2022.

What major international trophies did Messi and Ronaldo win?

Messi won Olympic gold, two Copa América titles and the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. Ronaldo won Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles with Portugal.
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They transcended football, producing incredible numbers throughout their careers. The consistency and ability to carry their teams through difficult periods set them apart and placed them in a league of their own. Argentina and Portugal will not find it easy to replace them anytime soon.

Meanwhile, their international careers ended on contrasting notes. Messi led Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final, signing off on his own terms with a grand farewell, while Ronaldo endured an underwhelming tournament before a reported fallout with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus. Let's take a look at how the two legendary careers compare in numbers.

Overall Legacy

Messi won Olympic gold with Argentina in 2008 but waited until 2021 to lift his first major international trophy, the Copa America. Ronaldo tasted success earlier, leading Portugal to the Euro 2016 title. By the time their international careers ended, Messi had built a more decorated trophy cabinet, winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup and two Copa América titles. Ronaldo added two UEFA Nations League titles with Portugal after his European Championship triumph.

StatisticLionel Messi (Argentina)Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
DebutAugust 17, 2005August 20, 2003
Appearances208234
Goals126146
Assists6737
Goals per game0.610.62
Assists per game0.320.16
View All

Both players also finished their international careers as their countries' leading goalscorers, eventually occupying the top two spots on the all-time list. Ronaldo sits at the summit with 146 goals for Portugal, while Messi follows with 126 for Argentina.

World Cup Legacy

Messi has left Ronaldo well behind in this regard. The Argentine won the World Cup in 2022 and also finished runner-up twice, in 2014 and 2016. Ronaldo, meanwhile, never went beyond the quarter-finals, which was his best finish at the tournament, in 2022.

FIFA World Cup: Overall stats
PlayerLionel Messi (ARG)Cristiano Ronaldo (POR)
Appearances3427
Goals2111
Assists122
Minutes per goal145200
Minutes per goal contribution93169
View All
FIFA World Cup: Knockout-stage stats
StatisticLionel Messi (Argentina)Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
Appearances1710
Goals71
Assists100
Minutes per goal245740
Minutes per goal contribution101740
View All

Their performances at the final World Cup of their careers stood in stark contrast. At 39, Messi scored eight goals and provided four assists, finishing second only to Kylian Mbappé in goal contributions. It was his best World Cup and capped a remarkable run of form late in his international career. Ronaldo scored three goals in an underwhelming campaign, with Portugal knocked out in the round of 16.

Continental Numbers

Ronaldo got his hands on the Euros trophy in 2016, although he had to leave the final early after picking up an injury. Messi, meanwhile, had to wait much longer to win his first Copa América title. He suffered back-to-back final defeats in 2015 and 2016 before finally lifting the trophy in 2021, a success he repeated in 2024. Those two titles helped Messi surpass his arch-rival in continental honours, completing a remarkable turnaround after the setbacks he endured early in his international career.

Continental TrophiesCopa AméricaEuros
PlayerLionel Messi (Argentina)Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
Appearances3930
Goals1414
Assists187
Minutes per goal238189
Minutes per goal contribution104126
View All

Ronaldo, known for his goal-scoring prowess, remains the leading scorer in European Championship history with 14 goals. Messi has matched that tally in the Copa América, also finding the net 14 times.

With two of the greatest players of their generation bringing their international careers to a close, football is witnessing the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland, Michael Olise and Jude Bellingham are now expected to carry the game forward and create their own legacy.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aditya Maheshwari

Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.

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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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