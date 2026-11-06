Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: With their international careers coming to an end, how do the two legends stack up?

The Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo era has officially come to an end in international football, with both legendary forwards bringing their careers with their respective national teams to a close.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: How the two legends compare in international football (Action Images via Reuters)

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The two rivals, who went head-to-head throughout their careers, faced each other just twice at the international level, with Argentina winning their 2011 meeting before Portugal came out on top in 2014. Their rivalry was far more prominent in club football.

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Yet, it was always there, with the spotlight firmly on them and the question of who would leave behind the greater legacy with their national team.

Deep Dive Who scored more international goals, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Cristiano Ronaldo finished with 146 goals for Portugal, while Lionel Messi scored 126 for Argentina. Both ended their international careers as their countries’ all-time leading scorers. Who had the better World Cup record, Messi or Ronaldo? Messi won the 2022 World Cup and was a runner-up twice. Ronaldo’s best finish was reaching the quarter-finals in 2022. What major international trophies did Messi and Ronaldo win? Messi won Olympic gold, two Copa América titles and the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. Ronaldo won Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles with Portugal.

They transcended football, producing incredible numbers throughout their careers. The consistency and ability to carry their teams through difficult periods set them apart and placed them in a league of their own. Argentina and Portugal will not find it easy to replace them anytime soon.

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{{^usCountry}} The football world, too, will miss the star power they brought to major tournaments, where their mere presence was enough to draw attention from across the globe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The football world, too, will miss the star power they brought to major tournaments, where their mere presence was enough to draw attention from across the globe. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, their international careers ended on contrasting notes. Messi led Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final, signing off on his own terms with a grand farewell, while Ronaldo endured an underwhelming tournament before a reported fallout with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus. Let's take a look at how the two legendary careers compare in numbers.

Overall Legacy

Messi won Olympic gold with Argentina in 2008 but waited until 2021 to lift his first major international trophy, the Copa America. Ronaldo tasted success earlier, leading Portugal to the Euro 2016 title. By the time their international careers ended, Messi had built a more decorated trophy cabinet, winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup and two Copa América titles. Ronaldo added two UEFA Nations League titles with Portugal after his European Championship triumph.

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Statistic Lionel Messi (Argentina) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Debut August 17, 2005 August 20, 2003 Appearances 208 234 Goals 126 146 Assists 67 37 Goals per game 0.61 0.62 Assists per game 0.32 0.16 View All

Both players also finished their international careers as their countries' leading goalscorers, eventually occupying the top two spots on the all-time list. Ronaldo sits at the summit with 146 goals for Portugal, while Messi follows with 126 for Argentina.

World Cup Legacy

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Messi has left Ronaldo well behind in this regard. The Argentine won the World Cup in 2022 and also finished runner-up twice, in 2014 and 2016. Ronaldo, meanwhile, never went beyond the quarter-finals, which was his best finish at the tournament, in 2022.

FIFA World Cup: Overall stats Player Lionel Messi (ARG) Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) Appearances 34 27 Goals 21 11 Assists 12 2 Minutes per goal 145 200 Minutes per goal contribution 93 169 View All

FIFA World Cup: Knockout-stage stats Statistic Lionel Messi (Argentina) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Appearances 17 10 Goals 7 1 Assists 10 0 Minutes per goal 245 740 Minutes per goal contribution 101 740 View All

Their performances at the final World Cup of their careers stood in stark contrast. At 39, Messi scored eight goals and provided four assists, finishing second only to Kylian Mbappé in goal contributions. It was his best World Cup and capped a remarkable run of form late in his international career. Ronaldo scored three goals in an underwhelming campaign, with Portugal knocked out in the round of 16.

Continental Numbers

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Ronaldo got his hands on the Euros trophy in 2016, although he had to leave the final early after picking up an injury. Messi, meanwhile, had to wait much longer to win his first Copa América title. He suffered back-to-back final defeats in 2015 and 2016 before finally lifting the trophy in 2021, a success he repeated in 2024. Those two titles helped Messi surpass his arch-rival in continental honours, completing a remarkable turnaround after the setbacks he endured early in his international career.

Continental Trophies Copa América Euros Player Lionel Messi (Argentina) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Appearances 39 30 Goals 14 14 Assists 18 7 Minutes per goal 238 189 Minutes per goal contribution 104 126 View All

Ronaldo, known for his goal-scoring prowess, remains the leading scorer in European Championship history with 14 goals. Messi has matched that tally in the Copa América, also finding the net 14 times.

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With two of the greatest players of their generation bringing their international careers to a close, football is witnessing the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland, Michael Olise and Jude Bellingham are now expected to carry the game forward and create their own legacy.