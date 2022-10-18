Liverpool are still a great team, says former striker Sadio Mane

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:53 PM IST

Liverpool claimed only their third Premier League win of the season on Sunday with a 1-0 home success over Manchester City thanks to a Mo Salah goal after a gutsy display that handed the champions their first defeat of the season.

 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal with Fabio Carvalho (REUTERS)
Liverpool's season might have got off to a rocky start but the Merseysiders are still a great team and will bounce back, their former striker Sadio Mane said on Monday.

"A dip in form can happen to any team," Bayern Munich's Mane told Reuters after receiving the Socrates award at the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony for his contribution off the field.

"They played with a great mindset. It shows that they still are a great team. Liverpool will always be Liverpool," added 30-year-old Senegal international Mane.

Liverpool are eighth in the table, 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal and 10 behind second-placed Manchester City.

