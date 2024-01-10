close_game
Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho joins Championship team Hull on loan for rest of season

Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho joins Championship team Hull on loan for rest of season

AP | , London
Jan 10, 2024

Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho has joined Championship team Hull on loan for the rest of the season.

Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho has joined Championship team Hull on loan for the rest of the season.

Portuguese player Fabio Carvalho during a training session (AP)
Portuguese player Fabio Carvalho during a training session (AP)

The 21-year-old Carvalho spent the first half of the season on loan at German club RB Leipzig but returned to Liverpool last week after struggling for playing time.

Hull coach Liam Rosenior said “I couldn’t be happier" about the signing.

“Everyone is aware of Fabio’s ability, his qualities as a young player,” Rosenior told Hull's website. "Technically, he’s outstanding. He can assist, score and run in behind. He’s brave, quick, very balanced and takes the ball.

“Fabio’s got the ability to make a real impact on our season and get us to where we want to be.”

Hull is seventh in the second-tier Championship and in the hunt for a place in the playoffs for the final promotion spot to the Premier League next season. ___

