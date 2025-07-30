Liverpool pre-season friendly vs Yokohama set to go on despite massive tsunami in Japan; English champs announce lineup

Liverpool are set to go ahead with their pre-season friendly against Yokohama F Marinos at the Nissan Stadium, despite fears over cancellation given tsunami warnings in Japan following an 8.8 Richter scale earthquake off the coast of the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia. Liverpool players celebrate a goal during their preseason friendly vs AC Milan in Hong Kong.(AP)

Despite nearly 2 million people being evacuated across Japan at the behest of the Japan Meteorological Agency, which is predicting waves as high as three metres tall to hit the coast of Japan. However, the northern island of Hokkaido is expected to receive the brunt of the damage from the tsunami, with relatively safer conditions expected in central areas, which includes the port city of Yokohama, just to the south of Tokyo.

Liverpool haven’t shown any indication of the match being delayed or cancelled, publishing their regular pre-match graphic as the defending Premier League champions continue their pre-season preparations. They face local team Yokohama FM in the third match of their pre-season run, most recently having lost to AC Milan 4-2 in Hong Kong.

New signings Ekitike and Wirtz start for Liverpool

This match is set to be the debut of big-money signing Hugo Ekitike, seen as the long-term heir to the striker position at Liverpool, especially in the wake of the tragic and heartbreaking loss of Diogo Jota due to a vehicular accident earlier this month.

Arne Slot’s team have faced a large-scale overhaul in this summer transfer window despite their success in 2024-25, which includes the signing of Ekitike, but also a Premier League record purchase of German superstar Florian Wirtz for 116 million British pounds.

The two players, signed from German outfits Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen respectively, start together for the English champions at the Nissan Stadium today.

To add to their attacking outlay, the Reds have also brought on board a pair of sensational fullbacks in Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth and Jeremie Frimpong from Leverkusen, to make up for the loss of Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer to Real Madrid.

With these many new additions to their squad in 2025, Liverpool will be grateful for every minute they can play during their preseason tour to blood in the new players to Slot’s high-intensity tactical system. Following their friendly in Japan, Liverpool return to Anfield for one final friendly against Athletic Bilbao, after which they will begin their season with the FA Community Shield up against upstart FA Cup champions Crystal Palace.