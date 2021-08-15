Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Liverpool's Van Dijk relishing Premier League return after 10-month absence
football

Liverpool's Van Dijk relishing Premier League return after 10-month absence

Virgil Van Dijk played just five league games last season before his injury and Liverpool felt his absence as they were unable to defend their league title, finishing in third place.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk relishing Premier League return after 10-month absence(AP)

Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk said he was excited to return from his "mentally tough" injury layoff as the Netherlands international played Premier League football after nearly 10 months in Saturday's 3-0 win at promoted Norwich City.

Liverpool eased into the new Premier League season as goals by Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah earned them a comfortable victory.

ALSO READ| Premier League: Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool off to flying starts

The Merseyside club enjoyed a relatively trouble-free evening at Carrow Road with defensive linchpin Van Dijk making his first top-flight appearance after picking up a serious knee injury in last season's Merseyside derby in October.

Van Dijk played just five league games last season before his injury and Liverpool felt his absence as they were unable to defend their league title, finishing in third place.

"Mentally it's tough," Van Dijk told Sky Sports. "One day you're fully fit, the next you're full of medication and in pain.

"We had more injuries in key positions (last season) so couldn't play our game, the way we want to play, with high pressure.

"To be back out there helping the boys, I hope to continue that. I need games - the manager knows it, I know it. It's a good start. Now we have time to recover for next week," the BBC quoted the Dutchman as saying.

Liverpool host Burnley on Aug. 21.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
liverpool english premier league virgil van dijk
TRENDING NEWS

‘We are a new India’: Smriti Irani shares heartfelt post on Independence Day

Nasa posts how fire takes a different form in microgravity, share goes viral

Independence Day 2021: US diplomats share what they love about India on Twitter

‘Happy Independence Day, India!’: Google honours dance forms with unique doodle
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP