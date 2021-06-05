Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Man City's Dias named PL Player of Season, Guardiola wins manager's award
football

Man City's Dias named PL Player of Season, Guardiola wins manager's award

Centre back Dias was named England's Footballer of the Year in the annual vote of the Football Writers' Association last month following a superb debut campaign after his move from Benfica last year.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 06:01 PM IST
Manchester City's Ruben Dias, left, and Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson(AP)

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias was named the Premier League Player of the Season on Saturday, becoming the second Portuguese to receive the honour after former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

City boss Pep Guardiola was named Manager of the Season for a third time.

Centre back Dias was named England's Footballer of the Year in the annual vote of the Football Writers' Association last month following a superb debut campaign after his move from Benfica last year.

Dias played a key role in delivering City's third Premier League title in four years as well as the League Cup, and helped his side the Champions League final.

The 24-year-old was also named in the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Team of the Year.

Dias is the fourth defender to be voted Player of the Season by the public, the captains of the 20 Premier League clubs and a panel of experts after Manchester United's Nemanja Vidic, former City captain Vincent Kompany and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

His compatriot and former Manchester United forward Ronaldo won the award in 2006-07 and 2007-08.

Other nominees for the award this season included Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Mason Mount, Mohamed Salah and Tomas Soucek.

Guardiola won the manager's award in 2017-18 and again in 2018-19 when he led City to consecutive league titles.

Under the Spaniard, City conceded the fewest goals (32) this season and kept clean sheets in half of their games (19) to finish 12 points clear of second-placed United.

Guardiola won the award ahead of fellow nominees Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United), David Moyes (West Ham United), Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ruben dias
TRENDING NEWS

Shikhar Dhawan shares pic with Shardul Thakur, viral post has a Sholay twist

Ratan Tata's post on creating a better 'Indian environment’ goes viral

Mizoram girl shows off football skills while wearing heels, video goes viral

Doggo sits patiently as it gets a boop from a butterfly. Watch viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP