Man Utd coaching staff self-isolating, Newcastle game to go ahead

Manchester United's heads of development Nicky Butt and Mark Dempsey will join manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the bench in Sunday's Premier League match against Newcastle United after coaching staff were forced to self-isolate, the club said.

The Old Trafford club did not say whether the coaching staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

British media reported the players were not affected and the club said the game will go ahead.

"The home Premier League game against Newcastle United at Old Trafford will kick off at 19:00 GMT," the club said in a statement.

Solskjaer's side are second in the standings, 10 points behind neighbouring rivals Manchester City who play Arsenal.