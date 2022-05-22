Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manchester City script dramatic late comeback to retain Premier League title

Manchester City retained the Premier League title in the most dramatic of fashion as they scripted a stunning comeback from 0-2 down against Aston Villa to win 3-2 with three goals in the final 15 minutes.
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their third goal with Gabriel Jesus(REUTERS)
Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale to avoid being toppled by challenger Liverpool.

City was trailing 2-0 to Villa until İlkay Gündoğan began the comeback in the 76th. Rodri equalized two minutes later and Gündoğan put City in front in the 81st.

At one point even when City was losing, it was still set to defend the title as Liverpool was only drawing 1-1 to Wolverhampton. But Mohamed Salah then put the second-place side in front in the 84th minute, which would have taken Liverpool into first place had City not mounted its fightback at the Etihad Stadium. Andy Robertson then sealed Liverpool's 3-1 win.

Had City conceded a late equalizer, Liverpool would have snatched the trophy away but Pep Guardiola's side held on for the win in a thrilling climax.

