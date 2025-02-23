Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League live streaming: When and where to watch MCI vs LIV on TV and online

Table-toppers Liverpool face Manchester City in their upcoming Premier League fixture, at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The Reds are currently on top of the league with 61 points in 26 matches, packed with 18 wins, seven draws and a defeat. Meanwhile, City are fourth with 44 points in 25 fixtures, registering 13 victories, five draws and seven losses. Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk in action with Manchester City's Erling Haaland.(REUTERS)

A win will see Liverpool extend their lead over second-placed Arsenal (53 points), and they look set to win the title in Arne Slot’s debut Premier League season. Meanwhile, three points will see City challenge Nottingham Forest for third spot, who have 47 points in 25 matches.

Ahead of the upcoming match, City head coach Pep Guardiola had a message for the club’s chairman. He said, “I’m going to make an incredible, huge compliment for my Chairman. I don’t have to make a compliment just because I have to do it. I have a contract for two more years. The first season and this season was tough, but I never felt them closer to me.”

“Most of the time I say ‘Come on, let’s go’ and most of the times they say ‘Pep, it’s going to go well, don’t worry, keep working, it’s life’ and they’ve been unbelievable. I’m still here not sacked because what happened in the recent past has been extraordinary and especially because of the type of Chairman, CEO, and Sporting Director that we have. In other clubs and cultures, it may be different. We are fourth, not bottom of the Premier League. Even with how we struggle we are in a more that decent place”, he added.

Meanwhile, Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah said, “It’s going to be tough. We play Man City away so they are always going to be the favourite to win in their home, but we’ll go there and give it a try. City will always be City. They have one of the greatest managers ever and they have great players – they have played at the top level for many years, they won everything in the club. They are always going to be a strong side and they always can win a game at any time. So, I think the game is going to be very tough. They have the advantage that they are going to play at home and they have experienced players also, so we just need to stay calm and give it a try.”

When will the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League fixture take place?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League fixture will take place on Sunday (February 23), 10:00 PM IST.

Where will the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League fixture take place?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League fixture will take place at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester.

Where to watch live telecast of the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League fixture?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League fixture will be available for live telecast in India via Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League fixture?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League fixture will be live streamed in India via JioHotstar.