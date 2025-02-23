Lionel Messi scripts MLS history in Inter Miami's season opener; runs riot with last-minute assist to avoid defeat

Lionel Messi again played an instrumental role for Inter Miami, helping them escape a defeat in their MLS opener on Sunday. The Argentine superstar brought his top game to the table and provided a couple of assists against New York City FC as Miami started their season with a 2-2 draw at Chase Stadium. The 37-year-old fought hard for his team till the end and provided a last-minute assist to help Miami level the scoreline. Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi fights for the ball with New York's Argentine forward #11 Julian Fernandez during the Major League Soccer (MLS) football match between Inter Miami and New York City at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.(AFP)

The eight-time Ballon d'Or had a good pre-season, and he replicated the same form in the MLS opener, but his team failed to take full advantage of it and ended up dropping points early in the season. Messi didn't take much time to create an impact in the game and provided an assist in the 5th minute to open the scoring for Miami.

With his first assist of the game, Messi scripted history in MLS and became the fastest to make 40-goal contributions in league history. The Argentine maestro took only 26 matches to breach the 40-goal contribution mark, including 20 assists and 21 goals. He has now taken his overall assists tally to 381 with his second result-deciding pass of the match.

Meanwhile, Miami took an early lead in the game in the fifth minute, with Messi playing his part in some intricate passing in the box before rolling the ball across for Toto Aviles to score. Aviles went from hero to villain midway through the first half, and he was sent off after bringing down Alonso Martinez to the edge of the box.

New York took full advantage of the free-kick, Maxi Moralez finding an unmarked Mitja Ilenic to level the scores. They went ahead 10 minutes into the second, Martinez seizing on a loose pass from Jordi Alba to put them ahead.

Under new coach Javier Mascherano, Miami started crumbling under pressure when Messi took charge and threaded a ball through to Segovia, who marked his MLS debut with the equaliser as Miami ended up avoiding a defeat in their MLS opener.