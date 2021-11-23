Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Manchester United caretaker Michael Carrick relishing the challenge
football

Manchester United caretaker Michael Carrick relishing the challenge

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday after a run of five defeats in seven Premier League games left them eighth. Michael Carrick has taken over as the caretaker manager for the time being.
Manchester United caretaker Michael Carrick relishing the challenge(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Reuters |

Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick said he has limited time to make an impact in the role but is relishing the challenge ahead of Tuesday's Champions League group game at Villarreal.

United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday after a run of five defeats in seven Premier League games left them eighth.

Former United player Carrick, who was a member of Solskjaer's coaching staff, is in charge until the club appoint an interim manager to lead the side through to the end of the season.

"To see Ole lose his job was tough for me and a lot of people at the club," Carrick told British media on Monday.

"It was a bit of a rush then to organise training and speak to the players and carry out the day's work. It's a limited time, I'm well aware of that, but it's a challenge that I'm relishing at the moment.

"(Villarreal) is a big game for both teams at this stage of the competition, and we can't hide from that. But it's one to go out and enjoy."

RELATED STORIES

United are top of Group F with seven points from four games, level on points with LaLiga side Villarreal, who they beat 2-1 at Old Trafford in September.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manchester united
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Champions League: Bale, Eden Hazard out of Real Madrid squad for Sheriff match

Messi, Ronaldo and Salah on shortlist for FIFA Best Men's Player award

Hellas Verona wins mid-table clash with Empoli in Serie A

Romelu Lukaku set to return for Chelsea against Juventus
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
BHU Result 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Matrix Resurrections
Ramayan Express
Vir
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP