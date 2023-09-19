Manchester United refute claims of dressing room bust-up following Premier League defeat against Brighton: report

Manchester United have reportedly denied that their footballers were involved in an intense dressing room confrontation following the Premier League home defeat at the hands of Brighton last week. A report published by The Sun had previously claimed that Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes had an argument with midfielder Scott McTominay after the loss to Brighton. Manchester United’s defensive pair of Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof also reportedly confronted each other. Though, Daily Mail has now claimed all these claims to be totally untrue. Manchester United rejected reports that their footballers were involved in a heated dressing room bust-up following their third defeat in the last four matches.(AFP)

Manchester United had a far from satisfying start to their Premier League campaign as they are yet to win two games in a row. With just six points from five games to their name, Erik ten Hag’s men are placed in 13th position in the Premier League standings.

Following their poor string of results, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville expressed his disappointment.

"Look, there is no hysteria, we are where we are but [the Brighton game] was a sobering day and I don't think many people were surprised by it. They go to Munich in midweek and then an awkward one at Burnley on Saturday night. Munich, you would fear the worst for them a little bit, but you never know. There are players there that can step up. But the amount of money Manchester United have spent on that squad, it should have been a lot better. They've signed Onana, Hojlund and Mount. Does that make them better than what they were? Hojlund has got promise, but I feel for him a little bit. He has been asked to carry the whole of the team in some ways,” the footballer-turned-pundit said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

Apart from their dismal on-field performances, Manchester United have been severely hit by multiple off-field developments as well. Winger Antony has reportedly taken time away from Old Trafford after allegations of abuse were levelled against the Brazilian international.

"Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony. Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations,” read a statement shared by Manchester United.

Moreover, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag’s relationship with winger Jadon Sancho has turned out to be bitter in recent times. Ten Hag had dropped Sancho from Manchester United’s squad for the Premier League fixture against Arsenal, citing the Englishman’s substandard performance in training. Later, Sancho openly challenged the Dutchman’s decision claiming that he had been made a "scapegoat."

Keeping their Premier League disappointment aside, Manchester United will now have to focus on Champions League. In their next fixture, the Premier League side will be up against European giants Bayern Munich. The Champions League Group A clash between Bayern Munich and Manchester United is scheduled to be played at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

