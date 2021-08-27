Manchester United says it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is slated to return to Manchester United in the upcoming season as the club announced that it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the Portugese player's transfer.

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical," announced United on Friday.

"Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal," the release further stated.

In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

Initial reports had said Ronaldo, who has told Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri he wants to leave the Turin club, was likely to move to City, but Sky Sports said the Premier League champions had decided against doing a deal.

"Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I’ll always love the city of Turin until my final days. The “tiffosi bianconeri” always respected me and I tried to thank that respect by fighting for them in every game, every season, every competition. In the end, we can all look back and realize that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together," Ronaldo said in a facebook post.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted a deal was in the offing during his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Wolves.

"Cristiano is a legend of this club, he's the greatest player of all time, if you ask me," said Solskjaer, who played alongside Ronaldo.

"We've always had a good communication. I know Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him as well. He knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move from Juventus, he knows that we're here."

Sky Sport Italia reported that United have offered Juve 28 million euros ($33 million), agreeing a two-year deal with the superstar attacker worth 25 million euros per season.

Ronaldo won the first of his five Champions League titles and was first crowned the world's best player during six years at United between 2003 and 2009.

(With agency inputs)

