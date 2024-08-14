 Manchester United sign De Ligt and Mazraoui after selling Wan-Bissaka to complete defensive shake-up | Football News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manchester United sign De Ligt and Mazraoui after selling Wan-Bissaka to complete defensive shake-up

AP |
Aug 14, 2024 10:04 AM IST

The 25-year-old De Ligt agreed to a five-year deal, with the option to extend for a further year.

Manchester United signed Netherlands center back Matthijs de Ligt and Morocco full back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Matthijs de Ligt during his time at Bayern Munich(AP)
Matthijs de Ligt during his time at Bayern Munich(AP)

The 25-year-old De Ligt agreed to a five-year deal, with the option to extend for a further year.

The 26-year-old Mazraoui, who can play as a right back or left back, has a contract until June 2028, also with the option to extend for a further year.

No transfer fees were announced but British media reported United was paying 60 million pounds ($77 million) for Mazraoui and De Ligt.

United earlier Tuesday sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Premier League rival West Ham for a reported fee of 15 million pounds ($19 million) to end a five-year spell at United. One of the best one-on-one defenders in the English game, Wan-Bissaka will compete with Vladimir Coufal for the right-back spot at West Ham. Wan-Bissaka returns to London, having started his career at Crystal Palace.

It completes a huge shake-up of United's defense, with the club having already bolstered its back line in this transfer window by signing 18-year-old center back Leny Yoro from Lille for 62 million euros ($68 million).

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Football / Manchester United sign De Ligt and Mazraoui after selling Wan-Bissaka to complete defensive shake-up
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On