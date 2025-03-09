Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming Premier League: Where to watch Man Utd vs ARS match live online and on TV

Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming Premier League: Two Premier League giants in contrasting positions on the points table will clash on Sunday night, with Manchester United looking to upset Arsenal at home. Manchester United won their last match against Ipswich Town in the Premier League but that didn't help much in the table as they are currently placed at the 15th spot with just 9 wins in 27 matches. Manchester United will host Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday night.(Action Images via Reuters)

On the other hand, Arsenal, second on the table, dropped crucial points in the title race in their last couple of matches. They settled for a stalemate against Nottingham Forest while West Ham United snatched all three points at Emirates Stadium. However, they will be riding high on confidence once again after their record 7-1 demolition job of PSV Eindhoven in the opening leg of their last-16 Champions League clash, which puts them firmly on course for the quarter-finals.

The Gunners desperately need a win at Old Trafford to keep their title hopes alive; otherwise, it will be too late for them as Liverpool are already 16 points ahead of them.

Arsenal’s clash at Old Trafford will mark the first of their concluding 11 matches in the league and their chances of catching the Reds are hanging by a thread. Mikel Arteta’s squad have led the league for the past two seasons before having to settle as runner-up to Manchester City.

Here are the details of where to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal.

When will the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match take place?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match will take place on Sunday, March 9 at 10:00 PM IST.

Where will the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match take place?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match will take place at Old Trafford.

Where to watch live telecast of the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The live telecast of the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match will be available on Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match will be available on JioHotstar.