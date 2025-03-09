Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming Premier League: Where to watch Man Utd vs ARS match live online and on TV

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 09, 2025 12:53 PM IST

Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming Premier League: Here are the details of where to watch the Premier League match online and on TV.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming Premier League: Two Premier League giants in contrasting positions on the points table will clash on Sunday night, with Manchester United looking to upset Arsenal at home. Manchester United won their last match against Ipswich Town in the Premier League but that didn't help much in the table as they are currently placed at the 15th spot with just 9 wins in 27 matches.

Manchester United will host Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday night.(Action Images via Reuters)
Manchester United will host Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday night.(Action Images via Reuters)

On the other hand, Arsenal, second on the table, dropped crucial points in the title race in their last couple of matches. They settled for a stalemate against Nottingham Forest while West Ham United snatched all three points at Emirates Stadium. However, they will be riding high on confidence once again after their record 7-1 demolition job of PSV Eindhoven in the opening leg of their last-16 Champions League clash, which puts them firmly on course for the quarter-finals.

The Gunners desperately need a win at Old Trafford to keep their title hopes alive; otherwise, it will be too late for them as Liverpool are already 16 points ahead of them.

Arsenal’s clash at Old Trafford will mark the first of their concluding 11 matches in the league and their chances of catching the Reds are hanging by a thread. Mikel Arteta’s squad have led the league for the past two seasons before having to settle as runner-up to Manchester City.

Here are the details of where to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal.

When will the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match take place?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match will take place on Sunday, March 9 at 10:00 PM IST.

Where will the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match take place?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match will take place at Old Trafford.

Where to watch live telecast of the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The live telecast of the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match will be available on Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match will be available on JioHotstar.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On