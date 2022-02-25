Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Manchester United withdraws Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights
football

Manchester United withdraws Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights

Manchester United made Aeroflot its first Russian sponsor in 2013 when it became the club's airline partner, replacing Turkish Airlines.
Manchester United withdraws Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights
Published on Feb 25, 2022 06:56 PM IST
Reuters |

Manchester United have withdrawn Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Russia's Aeroflot was banned from flying to the United Kingdom on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine. UK Civil Aviation Authority said it had suspended Aeroflot's foreign carrier permit.

"In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights. We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected," a club spokesperson said.

United made Aeroflot its first Russian sponsor in 2013 when it became the club's airline partner, replacing Turkish Airlines.

Russia has been condemned for its invasion of Ukraine by several sports bodies and on Friday the country lost its hosting rights for the Champions League final in May while Formula One said the Grand Prix in Sochi could not go ahead.

\

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manchester united
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP