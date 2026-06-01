Medical cart crashes into player during football match, sparks chaos as stunned players and staff confront driver: Watch

A second division football match in Ecuador witnessed a bizarre moment that left everyone shocked. During LDU Portoviejo and El Nacional's LigaPro Serie B match on Sunday, a medical cart was taking an injured player away from the field. But the medical cart got caught up in the action.

A medical cart became the unexpected villain during a football match.(X)

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In the 72nd minute, with Portoviejo leading 1-0, the medical cart was wheeled to the touchline to treat an injured player. Nacional midfielder Edison Caicedo was speaking to a member of the coaching staff near the bench and didn't realise that the cart was coming in his direction. As he turned back towards the pitch, his right knee touched the vehicle, and he fell down holding it.

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It led to confusion, and everything was bizarre. Some people came to confront the medical cart driver, but the referee mediated, and he was eventually allowed to drive away.

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{{^usCountry}} Caicedo received some attention from his team's medical staff. He did not sustain a serious injury and continued playing, finishing the match. Here is the video of the incident: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Caicedo received some attention from his team's medical staff. He did not sustain a serious injury and continued playing, finishing the match. Here is the video of the incident: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the incident, one fan wrote, "How’s that not a straight RED card to the medical assistance cart". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the incident, one fan wrote, "How’s that not a straight RED card to the medical assistance cart". {{/usCountry}}

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How’s that not a straight RED card to the medical assistance cart 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — 𝗧𝗂𝗃𝗎 (@i_am_wataka) June 1, 2026

Another fan added, “This is the footballers fault for not seeing where he was going, this is not the drivers fault at all!”

This is the footballers fault for not seeing where he was going, this is not the drivers fault at all! — Pacific View (@PacificView1914) June 1, 2026

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One fan joked, “thank goodness he had enough life left in him to move himself onto the pitch before being unable to move any further.”

thank goodness he had enough life left in him to move himself onto the pitch before being unable to move any further — Robssuttie123 (@Robssuttie123) May 31, 2026

This is not the first time that the medical cart has become the unlikely star of a football match. One of the most famous incidents involved Pele. During an exhibition match in Nigeria in 1990, after being substituted, Pele was taken around the stadium in a medical cart so fans could see him. The crowd became chaotic for the security to handle. A routine ride became a chaotic spectacle.

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During the 2014 World Cup, an injured player was being taken off the pitch when the cart hit a bump and nearly threw him onto the grass.

Brazilian forward Neymar has a long relationship with medical cards. In one match, the medical card arrived before officials even assessed his injury.

In a lower-division match, a cart got stuck on the pitch while removing an injured player, prompting staff to push it off the field.

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