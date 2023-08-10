Megan Rapinoe shares emotional farewell post for fans and USWNT after heartbreaking ouster from World Cup

Megan Rapinoe has shared an emotional farewell post after retiring from football as a celebrated member of the US Women's National Team. On Wednesday, Rapinoe took to Instagram and thanked fans and teammates. She shared that it was a honour for her to represent the United States.

Megan Rapinoe(REUTERS)

"This game is so beautiful, even in its cruelest moments. This group was so very special, and I am immensely proud of every single one of us. This team is in special hands as I walk away, just like it always was, and always will be. Because that is what this team is all about. We lay it all out on the line every single time. Fighting with everything that we have, for everything we deserve, for every person we possibly can," wrote Rapinoe in her post.

"It has been my honor to play for our country, with so many incredible woman, for so many years. Thank you, a million times over," she concluded.

Rapinoe has been heavily criticised after she missed a penalty kick during the penalty shootout between the US and Sweden in the round of 16 of 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Her miss proved crucial and the US lost 4-5 on penalties to the European nation. Two-time defending champions USWNT were ousted from the tournament for the first time without reaching the semi-final round.

Recently, Former US President Donald Trump pointed fingers at Rapinoe for her woke attitude. Taking a jibe at her penalty miss, Trump labelled it sarcastically as "nice shot". Notably, Rapinoe is known for voicing her support to movements for social causes.

Rapinoe had announced prior to the tournament that she would retire after the World Cup. During her legendary football career, she won the World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019.